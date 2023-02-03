ADVERTISEMENT
Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Fabian Simiyu
A look into Athletic Bilbao Football Club - owners, stadium, and more

San Mames Stadium, home to Athletic Bilbao of Spain.
San Mames Stadium, home to Athletic Bilbao of Spain.

Athletic Bilbao is one of the founding fathers of La Liga and they have built their reputation over the past years by winning prestigious titles.

Name: Athletic Bilbao

Establishment: 1898

Nickname: The Lions

Stadium: San Mames

Current club owners: Jon Uriarte (President)

Current manager: Ernesto Valverde

Club captain: Iker Muniain.

Current club position: 9th

Iker Muniain of Athletic Bilbao.
Iker Muniain of Athletic Bilbao.

Athletic Bilbao has not been at their best in recent years despite lifting the Spanish Super Cup in 2021.

Bilbao has amassed a total of 35 trophies in their 124 years of existence.

  1. 8 Spanish titles
  2. 24 Spanish Cup titles
  3. 3 Spanish Super Cup trophies
Athletic Club head coach Ernesto Valverde on October 23, 2022.
Athletic Club head coach Ernesto Valverde on October 23, 2022.

Athletic Bilbao is currently competing in La Liga and they might compete in the UEFA Champions League if they finish their La Liga competition among the first four teams.

  1. Unai Simon
  2. Ander Iru
  3. Julen Agirrezabala
  4. Inigo Martinez
  5. Yeray Alvarez
  6. Dani Vivian
  7. Aitor Paredes
  8. Yuri Berchiche
  9. Mikel Balenziaga
  10. Inigo Lekue
  11. Ander Capa
  12. Oscar de Marcos
  13. Mikel Vesga
  14. Unai Vencedor
  15. Ander Herera
  16. Oier Zarraga
  17. Dani Garcia
  18. Oihan Sancet
  19. Iker Muniain
  20. Alex Berenguer
  21. Jon Morcillo
  22. Nico Williams
  23. Inaki Williams
  24. Raul Garcia
  25. Gorka Guruzeta

Athletic Bilbao is the fourth most successful club in Spain with eight La Liga titles in their cabinet.

Athletic Bilbao were one of the last major clubs that did not have the logo of an official sponsor emblazoned on their kit.

Inaki Williams playing for Athletic Bilbao in La Liga
Inaki Williams playing for Athletic Bilbao in La Liga

Athletic Bilbao is one of the three founding members of the Spanish Primera Division or La Liga. Barcelona and Real Madrid are part of the crew.

Bilbao has a history of signing players from the Basque community of Spain only unlike other clubs that can sign any player from anywhere.

