Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Name: Athletic Bilbao

Establishment: 1898

Nickname: The Lions

Stadium: San Mames

Current club owners: Jon Uriarte (President)

Current manager: Ernesto Valverde

Club captain: Iker Muniain.

Current club position: 9th

Pulse Live Kenya

Athletic Bilbao has not been at their best in recent years despite lifting the Spanish Super Cup in 2021.

Bilbao has amassed a total of 35 trophies in their 124 years of existence.

8 Spanish titles 24 Spanish Cup titles 3 Spanish Super Cup trophies

AFP

Athletic Bilbao is currently competing in La Liga and they might compete in the UEFA Champions League if they finish their La Liga competition among the first four teams.

Current squad

Unai Simon Ander Iru Julen Agirrezabala Inigo Martinez Yeray Alvarez Dani Vivian Aitor Paredes Yuri Berchiche Mikel Balenziaga Inigo Lekue Ander Capa Oscar de Marcos Mikel Vesga Unai Vencedor Ander Herera Oier Zarraga Dani Garcia Oihan Sancet Iker Muniain Alex Berenguer Jon Morcillo Nico Williams Inaki Williams Raul Garcia Gorka Guruzeta

Did you know?

Athletic Bilbao is the fourth most successful club in Spain with eight La Liga titles in their cabinet.

Athletic Bilbao were one of the last major clubs that did not have the logo of an official sponsor emblazoned on their kit.

AFP

Athletic Bilbao is one of the three founding members of the Spanish Primera Division or La Liga. Barcelona and Real Madrid are part of the crew.