Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Athletic Bilbao is one of the founding fathers of La Liga and they have built their reputation over the past years by winning prestigious titles.
A look into Athletic Bilbao Football Club - owners, stadium, and more
Name: Athletic Bilbao
Establishment: 1898
Nickname: The Lions
Stadium: San Mames
Current club owners: Jon Uriarte (President)
Current manager: Ernesto Valverde
Club captain: Iker Muniain.
Current club position: 9th
Athletic Bilbao has not been at their best in recent years despite lifting the Spanish Super Cup in 2021.
Bilbao has amassed a total of 35 trophies in their 124 years of existence.
- 8 Spanish titles
- 24 Spanish Cup titles
- 3 Spanish Super Cup trophies
Athletic Bilbao is currently competing in La Liga and they might compete in the UEFA Champions League if they finish their La Liga competition among the first four teams.
Current squad
- Unai Simon
- Ander Iru
- Julen Agirrezabala
- Inigo Martinez
- Yeray Alvarez
- Dani Vivian
- Aitor Paredes
- Yuri Berchiche
- Mikel Balenziaga
- Inigo Lekue
- Ander Capa
- Oscar de Marcos
- Mikel Vesga
- Unai Vencedor
- Ander Herera
- Oier Zarraga
- Dani Garcia
- Oihan Sancet
- Iker Muniain
- Alex Berenguer
- Jon Morcillo
- Nico Williams
- Inaki Williams
- Raul Garcia
- Gorka Guruzeta
Did you know?
Athletic Bilbao is the fourth most successful club in Spain with eight La Liga titles in their cabinet.
Athletic Bilbao were one of the last major clubs that did not have the logo of an official sponsor emblazoned on their kit.
Athletic Bilbao is one of the three founding members of the Spanish Primera Division or La Liga. Barcelona and Real Madrid are part of the crew.
Bilbao has a history of signing players from the Basque community of Spain only unlike other clubs that can sign any player from anywhere.
