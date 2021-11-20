RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Atletico leave it late to beat Osasuna, Sevilla frustrated by Alaves

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Atletico Madrid's Felipe headed in a late winner against Osasuna on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid's Felipe headed in a late winner against Osasuna on Saturday. Creator: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
Atletico Madrid's Felipe headed in a late winner against Osasuna on Saturday. Creator: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

Atletico Madrid climbed to within two points of the top of La Liga on Saturday after Felipe's 87th-minute header sealed a 1-0 victory over Osasuna.

Recommended articles

Atletico close the gap on Sevilla, who had earlier moved into first place despite being held to a 2-2 draw by a resurgent Alaves, with Ivan Rakitic grabbing a late equaliser at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Rakitic's late drive into the corner was only enough to salvage a point for Sevilla, who failed to win for a third time in five league games.

Alaves started the season with seven defeats from eight matches but they have now won three and drawn two of their last five.

Sevilla go top on goal difference, above Real Sociedad, who can reclaim top spot by beating Valencia on Sunday. Real Madrid could also capitalise by winning at Granada.

After just one win in their last six games, Atletico's victory over Osasuna was much-needed, particularly ahead of their crunch Champions League match at home to Benfica on Wednesday.

Felipe was the unlikely source, heading in at the near post with three minutes left for his first goal of the season.

Victor Laguardia also headed Alaves in front before Lucas Ocampos smashed home Gonzalo Montiel's cut-back to pull Sevilla level.

But Alaves struck again on the brink of half-time as Luis Rioja's free-kick was adjudged to have caught the arm of Ocampos in the wall. Joselu's penalty squirmed under the body of Sevilla goalkeeper Bono.

Torrential rain made playing conditions tough, with one Ocampos cross stopping dead in the water in the penalty area.

Sevilla, though, found a way through in added time as Rakitic drove a loose ball into the corner from close range.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Watford inflict more misery on Man Utd as Chelsea, Liverpool cruise

Watford inflict more misery on Man Utd as Chelsea, Liverpool cruise

Atletico leave it late to beat Osasuna, Sevilla frustrated by Alaves

Atletico leave it late to beat Osasuna, Sevilla frustrated by Alaves

Bonucci brace from spot fires Juve to win at Lazio

Chelsea cruise as Kante rocket inspires Leicester rout

Chelsea cruise as Kante rocket inspires Leicester rout

Reus hits late winner as Dortmund slash Bayern's lead

Reus hits late winner as Dortmund slash Bayern's lead

Liverpool make light work of ending Arsenal's unbeaten run

Liverpool make light work of ending Arsenal's unbeaten run

Qatar World Cup 'unfairly treated' on human rights: CEO

Qatar World Cup 'unfairly treated' on human rights: CEO

'Relieved' Gerrard makes winning start as Villa sink Brighton

'Relieved' Gerrard makes winning start as Villa sink Brighton

Messi scores first Ligue 1 goal as 10-man PSG beat Nantes

Messi scores first Ligue 1 goal as 10-man PSG beat Nantes

Trending

Man City's Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape: prosecutors

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault Creator: Oli SCARFF

South Africa want Ghana qualifier replayed after disputed penalty

Timothy Ouma (L) of Kenya and Danny Usengimana (R) of Rwanda fight for the ball during a World Cup qualifier in Nairobi on Monday Creator: Simon MAINA

Di Maria winner puts Argentina on brink of WC qualification

Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game against Uruguay that pushed Argentina closer to qualifying for the World Cup Creator: Ernesto Ryan

'New era' as Germany end on World Cup high in Armenia

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice for Germany in a comfortable victory over Armenia on Sunday Creator: Karen MINASYAN