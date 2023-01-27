Atletico Madrid is one of the biggest clubs in Spain and they have built their reputation over the years after winning La Liga titles and other prestigious titles.
Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?
A look into Atletico Madrid Football Club - owners, stadium, and more
Diego Simeone who is the current manager at the club has proved to be a key ingredient at the club after salvaging a team that was living in the shadows of its glory days.
Name: Club Atlético de Madrid
Establishment: 1903
Nickname: Colchoneros (Mattress Makers) Indios (Indians)
Stadium: Estadio Metropolitano
Current club owners: Atlético HoldCo
Current manager: Diego Simeone
Club captain: Koke
Current club position: 4th
Atletico is struggling at the moment although it has quality players who can turn things around and compete for the La Liga title in the current season.
Atletico Madrid has won a total of 32 trophies since it was established 119 years ago.
- 11 Spanish trophies
- 3 UEFA Super Cup trophies
- 3 Europa League trophies
- 1 Winners Cup trophy
- 10 Spanish Cup trophies
- 2 Spanish Super Cup trophies
- 1 Intercontinental Cup trophy
- 1 Spanish 2nd Tier trophy
Atletico Madrid is currently competing in La Liga only after exiting other competitions.
Current Squad
- Jan Oblak
- Ivo Grbic
- Jose Maria Gimenez
- Mario Hermoso
- Stefan Savic
- Felipe
- Reinildo Mandava
- Sergio Reguilon
- Nahuel Molina
- Geoffrey Kondogbia
- Axel Witsel
- Rodrigo de Paul
- Marcos Llorente
- Koke
- Saul Niguez
- Pablo Barrios
- Thomas Lemar
- Yannick Carrasco
- Angel Correa
- Antoine Griezmann
- Alvaro Morata
- Memphis Depay
Did you know?
- The club was founded on 26 April 1903 as Athletic Club Sucursal de Madrid by three Basque students living in Madrid.
- Felipe VI, the current king of Spain, has been the honorary president of the club since 2003.
- The club co-owns the Indian Super League franchise in Kolkata, named Atlético de Kolkata, which won the inaugural season of the competition in 2014.
- In terms of league titles won, Atletico Madrid are the third most successful club in Spanish football behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.
