ADVERTISEMENT
ATLETICO MADRID

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

A look into Atletico Madrid Football Club - owners, stadium, and more

Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, home to Atletico Madrid
Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, home to Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid is one of the biggest clubs in Spain and they have built their reputation over the years after winning La Liga titles and other prestigious titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Diego Simeone who is the current manager at the club has proved to be a key ingredient at the club after salvaging a team that was living in the shadows of its glory days.

Name: Club Atlético de Madrid

Establishment: 1903

Nickname: Colchoneros (Mattress Makers) Indios (Indians)

Stadium: Estadio Metropolitano

Current club owners: Atlético HoldCo

Current manager: Diego Simeone

Club captain: Koke

Current club position: 4th

Atletico is struggling at the moment although it has quality players who can turn things around and compete for the La Liga title in the current season.

Atletico Madrid's midfielder Koke will remain at the Spanish club until 2024
Atletico Madrid's midfielder Koke will remain at the Spanish club until 2024 AFP

READ: 'Bye bye Champions League'- Giants that have dropped to Europa

Atletico Madrid has won a total of 32 trophies since it was established 119 years ago.

  1. 11 Spanish trophies
  2. 3 UEFA Super Cup trophies
  3. 3 Europa League trophies
  4. 1 Winners Cup trophy
  5. 10 Spanish Cup trophies
  6. 2 Spanish Super Cup trophies
  7. 1 Intercontinental Cup trophy
  8. 1 Spanish 2nd Tier trophy
Atletico de Madrid head coach Diego Pablo Simeone on October 26, 2022.
Atletico de Madrid head coach Diego Pablo Simeone on October 26, 2022. AFP

Atletico Madrid is currently competing in La Liga only after exiting other competitions.

  1. Jan Oblak
  2. Ivo Grbic
  3. Jose Maria Gimenez
  4. Mario Hermoso
  5. Stefan Savic
  6. Felipe
  7. Reinildo Mandava
  8. Sergio Reguilon
  9. Nahuel Molina
  10. Geoffrey Kondogbia
  11. Axel Witsel
  12. Rodrigo de Paul
  13. Marcos Llorente
  14. Koke
  15. Saul Niguez
  16. Pablo Barrios
  17. Thomas Lemar
  18. Yannick Carrasco
  19. Angel Correa
  20. Antoine Griezmann
  21. Alvaro Morata
  22. Memphis Depay
  • The club was founded on 26 April 1903 as Athletic Club Sucursal de Madrid by three Basque students living in Madrid.
  • Felipe VI, the current king of Spain, has been the honorary president of the club since 2003.
Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann AFP
  • The club co-owns the Indian Super League franchise in Kolkata, named Atlético de Kolkata, which won the inaugural season of the competition in 2014.
  • In terms of league titles won, Atletico Madrid are the third most successful club in Spanish football behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, home to Atletico Madrid

    Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

  • Sadio Mane [Instagram]

    Sadio Mane's biography: Early life, career, family, awards

  • Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla celebrates equalizer against AFC Leopards on May 8th 2022 during FKF premier league match at Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani.

    Omala scores again as Gor Mahia sink Talanta

Recommended articles

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Local Creative Industry can aid in the fight against doping, says Korir

Local Creative Industry can aid in the fight against doping, says Korir

Achieng says winning LG/SJAK reward is great inspiration ahead of Belgium Championship

Achieng says winning LG/SJAK reward is great inspiration ahead of Belgium Championship

Sadio Mane's biography: Early life, career, family, awards

Sadio Mane's biography: Early life, career, family, awards

Omala scores again as Gor Mahia sink Talanta

Omala scores again as Gor Mahia sink Talanta

Saint-Maximin to AC Milan & other transfer stories today

Saint-Maximin to AC Milan & other transfer stories today

Shujaa's Ambaka to retire from international rugby sevens after Sydney outing

Shujaa's Ambaka to retire from international rugby sevens after Sydney outing

Ibrahimović swallows brutal statement about Messi in fiery interview

Ibrahimović swallows brutal statement about Messi in fiery interview

Gor Mahia look to close the gap to the top

Gor Mahia look to close the gap to the top

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kylian Mbappé
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Mbappe clashes with PSG teammate over new role at the club

George Odhiambo battles for the ball with Bidco FC player (Photo Credit: Gor Mahia FC media)
FKF PL

Gor Mahia look to close the gap to the top

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic
G.O.A.T

Ibrahimović swallows brutal statement about Messi in fiery interview

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla celebrates equalizer against AFC Leopards on May 8th 2022 during FKF premier league match at Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani.
FKF PL

Omala scores again as Gor Mahia sink Talanta

Sarah Achieng poses with her trophy/HANDOUT

Achieng says winning LG/SJAK reward is great inspiration ahead of Belgium Championship

Wout Weghorst
CARABAO

'Ghost' takes over Forest - United a step closer to EFL final after win over Nottingham

Titus Kipruto breasts the tape to win the 2022 Milano Marathon

Kipruto, Kwambai lead star-studded field for Tokyo Marathon

Allan Saint-Maximin (left) and Raphinha
TRANSFERS

Saint-Maximin to AC Milan & other transfer stories today