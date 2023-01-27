Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Diego Simeone who is the current manager at the club has proved to be a key ingredient at the club after salvaging a team that was living in the shadows of its glory days.

Establishment: 1903

Nickname: Colchoneros (Mattress Makers) Indios (Indians)

Stadium: Estadio Metropolitano

Current club owners: Atlético HoldCo

Current manager: Diego Simeone

Club captain: Koke

Current club position: 4th

Atletico is struggling at the moment although it has quality players who can turn things around and compete for the La Liga title in the current season.

AFP

Atletico Madrid has won a total of 32 trophies since it was established 119 years ago.

11 Spanish trophies 3 UEFA Super Cup trophies 3 Europa League trophies 1 Winners Cup trophy 10 Spanish Cup trophies 2 Spanish Super Cup trophies 1 Intercontinental Cup trophy 1 Spanish 2nd Tier trophy

AFP

Atletico Madrid is currently competing in La Liga only after exiting other competitions.

Current Squad

Jan Oblak Ivo Grbic Jose Maria Gimenez Mario Hermoso Stefan Savic Felipe Reinildo Mandava Sergio Reguilon Nahuel Molina Geoffrey Kondogbia Axel Witsel Rodrigo de Paul Marcos Llorente Koke Saul Niguez Pablo Barrios Thomas Lemar Yannick Carrasco Angel Correa Antoine Griezmann Alvaro Morata Memphis Depay

Did you know?

The club was founded on 26 April 1903 as Athletic Club Sucursal de Madrid by three Basque students living in Madrid.

Felipe VI, the current king of Spain, has been the honorary president of the club since 2003.

AFP