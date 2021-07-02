Atletico's Felix likely to be out for two months after ankle surgery

The striker could be out for two months Spanish media reported.

The 21-year-old, who appeared as a substitute in Portugal's 1-0 loss to Belgium at Euro 2020, has been in pain since December when he fractured his foot.

"Joao Felix was operated on his right ankle by Professor Niek van Dijk, from the University of Amsterdam," said Atletico on Friday.

"The surgery was performed this morning in Porto, under the supervision of the medical services of Atletico Madrid."