Aubameyang models new Chelsea 3rd jersey [Photos]

The new Chelsea third jersey was designed by their partner international sports wear brand Nike.

Chelsea the reigning FIFA Club World Cup champions decided to dump their traditional yellow alternate strips for Gold.

The new jersey was modeled by striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who joined Chelsea from La Liga giants Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

Other first team players to model the new jersey include Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea drop Gold third jersey

Chelsea put out a hype video to celebrate the new jersey explaining the connection with the club.

On the official Chelsea website, was a message that gave a detailed explanation of the thought process to design the new third jersey.

The message said, "The shirt is a classic look for a kit that upholds our golden standards as a club, while fitting in seamlessly with our stylish south-west London location.

"The design is inspired by the idea of ‘Chelsea Smart’. It’s when classic meets cutting-edge, and that’s when we thrive. It’s the perfect recipe to create the future of west London fashion."

Chelsea dropped the third jersey after a huge win against Serie A side AC Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League.