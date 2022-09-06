Aubameyang to make Chelsea debut with mask against Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League

After thieves beat him in Barcelona, Aubameyang will wear mask to make Chelsea debut against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League

Former Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to make his debut for Premier League giants Chelsea.

Aubameyang joined Chelsea on transfer deadline day from La Liga outfit Barcelona.

The former Arsenal captain was in the stands as Chelsea recorded a 2-1 victory against West Ham in the London Derby at the weekend.

The 33-year-old is now set to play his first game for Chelsea against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Aubameyang will need a mask to make Chelsea debut
Just before his move to Chelsea, Aubameyang was robbed and beaten by thieves in Barcelona.

The injury reportedly would rule him out of immediate action on the pitch.

However, ahead of the clash against Dinamo Zagreb, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Aubameyang is ready.

At the press conference ahead of the game, Tuchel explained that Aubameyang has trained well and will wear a protective mask against Dinamo Zagreb.

Aubameyang receives Didier Drogba's blessing to shine at Chelsea
He said, ‘He [Aubameyang] had a test with his mask yesterday and trained normally, so if it goes well today he and Denis will both be ready.

‘Auba is very ambitious, he's very focused and he's hungry to play for us, and he is hungry to prove a point.

‘That's why he’s here. That's what we felt from the first moment, and he is happily invited to prove a point tomorrow.

‘If an issue comes up with the mask today we will not put him in of course, but there was no issue for him yesterday and I hope there will not be an issue today.

Aubameyang will make his Premier League debut at the weekend against London rivals Fulham
‘If he is ready to start he cannot play 90 minutes so it is on us to take a decision on how we manage the minutes.

'That he needs minutes to get his full fitness is clear so it's on us to find the solution if he is on the bench or if he starts.’

Aubameyang will feature for Chelsea against Dinamo Zagreb and will make his Premier League debut at the weekend against London rivals Fulham on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

