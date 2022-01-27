Aussie defender Smith goes from Seattle to DC in MLS deal

United sent $750,000 in allocation funds to the Sounders for Smith, 27, who made a top-level debut at 19 with Liverpool in 2013 and also had a Premier League stint with Bournemouth. He was loaned to Seattle for 2018 and 2019 and officially joined the Sounders in 2020.

"Brad brings a wealth of top-flight experience to our club," United soccer operations president Dave Kasper said.

"From his time at the highest level in England with Liverpool and Bournemouth in the Premier League to his experience on the international stage for Australia, we will be getting a player who knows what it takes to compete at the top."

Smith has scored three goals and set up 11 others in 72 MLS appearances as well as becoming the first Australian to win an MLS crown.

"As well as being an excellent defender, he's a consistent contributor in the final third," United general manager Lucy Rushton said. "We believe with Brad's introduction that we have the strongest complement of attacking fullbacks in the league."