RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Aussie defender Smith goes from Seattle to DC in MLS deal

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Australian defender Brad Smith was sent by the Seattle Sounders to DC United on Thursday in a Major League Soccer deal

Australian defender Brad Smith was sent by the Seattle Sounders to DC United on Thursday in a Major League Soccer deal Creator: Michael Owens
Australian defender Brad Smith was sent by the Seattle Sounders to DC United on Thursday in a Major League Soccer deal Creator: Michael Owens

Australian international defender Brad Smith, who helped the Seattle Sounders capture the 2019 Major League Soccer title, was sent from Seattle to DC United on Thursday.

Recommended articles

United sent $750,000 in allocation funds to the Sounders for Smith, 27, who made a top-level debut at 19 with Liverpool in 2013 and also had a Premier League stint with Bournemouth. He was loaned to Seattle for 2018 and 2019 and officially joined the Sounders in 2020.

"Brad brings a wealth of top-flight experience to our club," United soccer operations president Dave Kasper said.

"From his time at the highest level in England with Liverpool and Bournemouth in the Premier League to his experience on the international stage for Australia, we will be getting a player who knows what it takes to compete at the top."

Smith has scored three goals and set up 11 others in 72 MLS appearances as well as becoming the first Australian to win an MLS crown.

"As well as being an excellent defender, he's a consistent contributor in the final third," United general manager Lucy Rushton said. "We believe with Brad's introduction that we have the strongest complement of attacking fullbacks in the league."

Smith has 23 caps for the Socceroos, his most recent coming in a 1-0 victory over Vietnam last September in a World Cup qualifier.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Aston Villa add Arsenal's Chambers to January splurge

Aston Villa add Arsenal's Chambers to January splurge

Atalanta's Gosens joins Inter

Atalanta's Gosens joins Inter

Iran women in stadium for victory over Iraq

Iran women in stadium for victory over Iraq

Aussie defender Smith goes from Seattle to DC in MLS deal

Aussie defender Smith goes from Seattle to DC in MLS deal

Iran into World Cup final as Japan, South Korea move closer

Iran into World Cup final as Japan, South Korea move closer

Taremi fires Iran into 2022 World Cup finals with win over Iraq

Taremi fires Iran into 2022 World Cup finals with win over Iraq

Man Utd winger Diallo joins Rangers on loan

Man Utd winger Diallo joins Rangers on loan

Football police chief calls for Premier League talks to tackle disorder

Football police chief calls for Premier League talks to tackle disorder

Women attend Iran-Iraq match in Tehran stadium

Women attend Iran-Iraq match in Tehran stadium

Trending

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

African football boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motesepe speaking at a press conference in Yaounde Creator: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD

Salah and Haller go head to head as African heavyweights clash

Mohamed Salah in training with the Egypt team in Douala on Tuesday Creator: Charly TRIBALLEAU

The happy world of Aribo with Nigeria at the Cup of Nations

Joe Aribo (R) with Nigeria teammate Taiwo Awoniyi before the Super Eagles' Africa Cup of Nations game against Sudan Creator: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO