Avram Glazer confronted near his Florida home [Video]

Fabian Simiyu
Sports  >  Football

Avram Glazer is the brother to Joel Glazer and co-owner of Manchester United

Avram Glazer portrait during the Formula 1 Crypto.Com Miami Grand Prix 2022 on May 7, 2022.

Manchester United is up for grabs according to the club's statement that was released recently via its social media handles.

The Glazer family who have been at the helm of the club for close to 17 years are almost are willing to sell the club to a suitable bidder since they want to venture into other investments.

Avram Glazer has been in the spotlight for the past few years over Manchester United's downfall despite promising a bright future for the club.

Manchester United directors Joel (right) and Avram Glazer on April 24, 2010. AFP

READ: Up for grabs! Glazers opting to sell Manchester United

Sky Sports reporters spotted Avram near his Florida home and they didn't hesitate to seek answers from the Manchester United club's co-owner who in his defence had ready answers.

"As we announced yesterday, the board went through a process and decided it's going to look at different strategic alternatives - and that's what we're doing." Said Avram who seemed to be uncomfortable all through.

The fans wanted to know more about the Cristiano Ronaldo issue he had a well-phrased answer for the reporters.

"Well, I'll tell you about Cristiano Ronaldo - he's a great Manchester United player, I appreciate everything he's done for the club and I wish him the best of luck in the future." Said Avram.

Avram tried his level best to be cool as questions continued to be thrown at him in regard to Ronaldo. Ronaldo's contract was terminated by United after exposing the club in a viral interview that was conducted by Piers Morgan.

Manchester United's price tag has not been disclosed yet but it has been reported that David Beckham will help in the negotiation process for a smooth transition.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

