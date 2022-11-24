Avram Glazer confronted near his Florida home [Video]

The Glazer family who have been at the helm of the club for close to 17 years are almost are willing to sell the club to a suitable bidder since they want to venture into other investments.

Avram Glazer has been in the spotlight for the past few years over Manchester United's downfall despite promising a bright future for the club.

AFP

Sky Sports reporters spotted Avram near his Florida home and they didn't hesitate to seek answers from the Manchester United club's co-owner who in his defence had ready answers.

"As we announced yesterday, the board went through a process and decided it's going to look at different strategic alternatives - and that's what we're doing." Said Avram who seemed to be uncomfortable all through.

The fans wanted to know more about the Cristiano Ronaldo issue he had a well-phrased answer for the reporters.

"Well, I'll tell you about Cristiano Ronaldo - he's a great Manchester United player, I appreciate everything he's done for the club and I wish him the best of luck in the future." Said Avram.

Avram tried his level best to be cool as questions continued to be thrown at him in regard to Ronaldo. Ronaldo's contract was terminated by United after exposing the club in a viral interview that was conducted by Piers Morgan.