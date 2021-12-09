RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Azpilicueta urges Chelsea response after slip-ups

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta Creator: Adrian DENNIS
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has urged his teammates to show an immediate response after falling off the top of the Premier League and finishing a disappointing second in their Champions League group.

Recommended articles

The European champions twice surrendered the lead in Russia on Wednesday to draw 3-3 with Zenit Saint Petersburg and end their Group H campaign as runners-up, meaning they could face Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

The frustrating result came after they dropped to third in the Premier League table following Saturday's 3-2 defeat at West Ham, spoiling their impressive defensive record so far this season.

Thomas Tuchel's men, who host Leeds on Saturday, have now failed to win three of their past five Premier League games.

Azpilicueta has demanded a reaction from Chelsea, who are two points behind new Premier League leaders Manchester City.

"It's true we are having a tough moment," he said. "In the last couple of games the performances have not been very good and that has been reflected in the results. We have to have a reaction. There is still a lot to play for.

"In football you have to accept it, analyse and improve. We need everybody to get that extra percent sharper, as individuals and as a team. Hopefully we can do it from Saturday already. We have to recover this solidity across the whole team."

‘We know we are not at our top level,’ added the 32-year-old skipper.

‘We have to have a reaction on Saturday in front of our fans, and all together try to get the win and have a good performance from the first minute, and then from there start building our confidence.’

Tuchel faces a headache in midfield. Ruben Loftus-Cheek pulled up with a minor issue in the warm-up in Russia. N'Golo Kante remains out with knee trouble, Mateo Kovacic is isolating after testing positive for coronavirus and Jorginho has a back niggle.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tedesco tasked with reviving Leipzig's fortunes

Tedesco tasked with reviving Leipzig's fortunes

Kimmich out until January after Covid-related lung damage

Kimmich out until January after Covid-related lung damage

Azpilicueta urges Chelsea response after slip-ups

Azpilicueta urges Chelsea response after slip-ups

Barcelona recovery still pending as Champions League exit creates more problems for Xavi

Barcelona recovery still pending as Champions League exit creates more problems for Xavi

UEFA confirms Tottenham v Rennes match is off after Covid outbreak

UEFA confirms Tottenham v Rennes match is off after Covid outbreak

Football great Pele hospitalized for tumor treatment

Football great Pele hospitalized for tumor treatment

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Spurs' clash with Rennes postponed after Covid outbreak

Spurs' clash with Rennes postponed after Covid outbreak

Barcelona to 'start from scratch' after Champions League exit

Barcelona to 'start from scratch' after Champions League exit

Trending

Rangnick pleasantly surprised by winning start at Man Utd

Ralf Rangnick took charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday Creator: Paul ELLIS

Wijnaldum rescues PSG after Lens leave Messi in a daze

Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain struggled against Lens before escaping with a 1-1 draw Creator: François LO PRESTI

He is not a robot - Joe Cole backs Mendy after horror show at West Ham

Edouard Mendy was at fault for Arthur Masuaku's winner in a 3-2 loss to West Ham (Credit: The Sun)

Dortmund's Bellingham fined 40,000 euros for match-fixing comment

Dortmund midfielders Jude Bellingham (L) and Marco Reus (R) remonstrate with referee Felix Zwayer on Saturday Creator: Ina FASSBENDER