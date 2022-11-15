INJURY UPDATE

'Don't count me out yet!'- Bale to feature for Wales in Qatar

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Gareth Bale has been an injury scare to Wales in the past few weeks after picking up several minor injuries in the Major League Soccer in the US.

Gareth Bale during a media session at the Vale Resort on November 14, 2022.
Gareth Bale during a media session at the Vale Resort on November 14, 2022.

Gareth Bale has insisted that he will play for Wales in Qatar despite being not fully fit. The Wales talisman has insisted that he is fully fit and ready for the occasion.

Wales will face England on November 21, 2022, in their first match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and Bale is hoping that he will play the match.

The World Cup means a lot to Wales now that they will be taking part in it after watching from the sidelines for a record 64 years.

Ryan Hollingshead (left) of the Los Angeles Football Club celebrates with Gareth Bale (right) after making a tying goal in overtime during their MLS on November 5, 2022.
Ryan Hollingshead (left) of the Los Angeles Football Club celebrates with Gareth Bale (right) after making a tying goal in overtime during their MLS on November 5, 2022. AFP

“Speaking to a few of the boys, even for them having to play this weekend was tough mentally. We were praying not to have an injury at all because this is such a big occasion.

"But we are here now, raring to go. It is something everyone dreams of doing and will be a special occasion and something the whole nation is proud of.

“We are in the most difficult group on paper. Some people think it is success just qualifying for this tournament but we’ll be doing everything we can to get out of the group and get as far as we can.

os Angeles FC forward Gareth Bale (11) hoists the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Union in the 2022 MLS Cup championship game at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022.
os Angeles FC forward Gareth Bale (11) hoists the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Union in the 2022 MLS Cup championship game at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022. AFP

Bale will have the One Love captain armband on and he played cool when asked what he thinks about LGBTQ+ rights since Qatar prohibits it.

Wales will fly out today November 15, 2022, and they will play 3 games in a span of 9 days in Qatar. Bale will partner with Daniel James upfront when the tournament kicks off.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

Erik ten Hag (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
