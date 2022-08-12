OFFICIAL

Ballon d'Or: Adeyemi, Saka and Musiala nominated for 2022 Kopa Trophy

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi and current holder Jamal Musiala, have all made it to the nominee list for this year's Kopa Trophy.

The 2022 Kopa Trophy nominee shortlist has been revealed
The 2022 Kopa Trophy nominee shortlist has been revealed

The Kopa Trophy is an association football award presented to the best performing player under the age of 21. It is organised by France Football.

The award is named after former French footballer Raymond Kopa and the winner is selected by former Ballon d'Or winners. Unlike the Golden Boy award, the Kopa Trophy, even if less prestigious, is also open to those who play outside of Europe.

Last year, Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala coveted the award with the 19-year-old attacker once again in contention for this year's edition.

Musial is also joined by Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka as well as former RB Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi who completed a summer switch to Borussia Dortmund.

Karim Adeyemi nominee
Karim Adeyemi nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Jude Bellingham nominee
Jude Bellingham nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Eduardo Camavinga nominee
Eduardo Camavinga nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Gavi nominee
Gavi nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Ryan Gravenberch nominee
Ryan Gravenberch nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Nuno Mendes nominee
Nuno Mendes nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Jamal Musiala nominee
Jamal Musiala nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Josko Gavrdiol nominee
Josko Gavrdiol nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Bukayo Saka nominee
Bukayo Saka nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Florian Wirtz nominee
Florian Wirtz nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or

Authors:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • The 2022 Kopa Trophy nominee shortlist has been revealed

    Ballon d'Or: Adeyemi, Saka and Musiala nominated for 2022 Kopa Trophy

  • The 2022 UEFA Men's Coach of The Year Award nominees have been revealed

    Guardiola, Ancelotti and Klopp nominated for UEFA Coach Of The Year

  • Arsene Wenger managed Arsenal for 22 years

    Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reunites with former Gunners star in Nice

Recommended articles

Ballon d'Or: Adeyemi, Saka and Musiala nominated for 2022 Kopa Trophy

Ballon d'Or: Adeyemi, Saka and Musiala nominated for 2022 Kopa Trophy

Guardiola, Ancelotti and Klopp nominated for UEFA Coach Of The Year

Guardiola, Ancelotti and Klopp nominated for UEFA Coach Of The Year

Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reunites with former Gunners star in Nice

Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reunites with former Gunners star in Nice

Barcelona may register players in time following activation of 'fourth lever'

Barcelona may register players in time following activation of 'fourth lever'

'Wetin be this?' – Reactions as Ronaldo, Rashford debut Man Utd third kit

'Wetin be this?' – Reactions as Ronaldo, Rashford debut Man Utd third kit

'Not for Sale!' - Manchester United shun PSG interest in Marcus Rashford

'Not for Sale!' - Manchester United shun PSG interest in Marcus Rashford

Trending

Manchester United have ended their chase for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong this summer according to reports
TRANSFERS

Manchester United finally give up on Frenkie de Jong chase

Pulse Sports predicts: Barcelona or Real Madrid for the La Liga
SEASON PREVIEWS

Barcelona or Real Madrid: Pulse Sports predicts 'the very predictable' La Liga

Social media reactions as Manchester United released a historic third kit for the 2022/23 season
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Wetin be this?' – Reactions as Ronaldo, Rashford debut Man Utd third kit

Barcelona have confirmed the activation of a fourth economic lever to help the club potentially register their summer signings ahead of the new season
LA LIGA

Barcelona may register players in time following activation of 'fourth lever'

Arsene Wenger managed Arsenal for 22 years
LIGUE 1

Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reunites with former Gunners star in Nice

The 2022 Kopa Trophy nominee shortlist has been revealed
OFFICIAL

Ballon d'Or: Adeyemi, Saka and Musiala nominated for 2022 Kopa Trophy

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku reflects on disappointing return to Chelsea

Lukaku: I thought I'd be hero at Chelsea

Red Bull Campus Clutch comes to South Africa in 2022
GAMING

2022 Red Bull Campus Clutch Esports tournament to begin this August in South Africa