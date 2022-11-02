Mikel Arteta to Barca, will it happen?

Joan Laporta played down the Xavi exit rumours at some point a few games into the 2022/23 season but it is now evident that the Barcelona hierarchy are starting to lose their faith in the Spanish manager.

Arteta is on top of the Barca wish list along with some other unnamed managers also being lined up in case Xavi is sacked any time from now.

AFP

Arteta has proved himself at Arsenal this season after winning several games with the Gunners hence Arsenal are the Premier League leaders at the moment with 31 points in 12 matches played.

As it stands, it is unlikely that Arteta will quit Arsenal midseason especially now that he is hopeful Arsenal might clinch the EPL if they will continue to play well as they are doing at the moment.

Xavi Hernandez is also not ready to quit his job as he believes in patience and that's what he wants both the Barca fans and board to have at the moment.

AFP

Barca backed Xavi in the transfer window with almost every player that he wanted despite Laporta claiming that the club was broke.