Barcelona condemn fans abusing Koeman after Clasico defeat

Koeman is a Barca legend after scoring the winning goal in the 1992 European Cup final but he has been under heavy pressure as coach in recent weeks.

"FC Barcelona publicly condemns the violent and disdainful acts that our manager experienced when leaving the Camp Nou," a club statement read.

"The Club will take security and disciplinary measures so that such unfortunate events do not happen again."

Fans were seen gathering around Koeman's car and shouting abuse at the Dutchman as he attempted to drive out of the stadium.

Barcelona had just lost to Real Madrid for the fourth time in a row, their longest run of defeats in the fixture since 1965.