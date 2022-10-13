Barcelona played out a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in a matchday four champions League fixture played on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
'Shameless man' - Barcelona fans blast Lionel Messi after draw with Inter Milan
The result at the Spotify Camp Nou was detrimental to Barcelona's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages.
Following the game, players of both sides took to social media to give their thoughts.
Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez celebrated the result with a photo on his official Instagram account.
Former Barcelona forward Lionel Messi liked the picture by Martinez. The Inter Milan forward is teammates with Messi in the Argentine national team and they should both feature at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Barcelona fans blast Messi for liking Martinez's photo
Barcelona fans did not see Messi liking the photo by Martinez as supporting his Argentine teammate.
Rather they deduced the little man was celebrating a difficult result for Barcelona.
The reactions to Messi liking the picture saw him branded as a shameless, traitor despite being Barcelona's all-time record goalscorer and legend.
Liking the picture by Martinez was a tad too far for some Barcelona fans which resulted in insults for Messi and his accomplishments with the team.
See reactions below
One said: “Another proof that Messi does not feel sorry for Barcelona a club that made him who he is today and then later he broke the club and ran away, he is such a shameless traitor.”
Another tweeted: “This is what I mean when I say this guy was a mercenary.”
“Fraud. Don’t welcome him back.”
Messi left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain last season and won the Ligue 1 title.
He now has eight goals and eight assists in 13 appearances across all competitions for PSG this season showing good form ahead of the World Cup later this year.
