'Play Kessie or sell him' - Reactions after Franck Kessie was snubbed from Barcelona starting XI

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Since he moved to Barcelona, Franck Kessie has not been a regular starter, a trend that has worried many Barcelona fans.

Franck Kessie of FC Barcelona, looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group Stage match between FC Internazionale and FC Barcelona at Stadio San Siro on October 4, 2022.
Franck Kessie of FC Barcelona, looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group Stage match between FC Internazionale and FC Barcelona at Stadio San Siro on October 4, 2022.

Barcelona played against Inter Milan in the second leg of the Champions League at Camp Nou in a match that ended 3-3.

Kessie had been cleared by the Barcelona Medical team to play the Inter-Barca match and the Barcelona fans were hoping to see more of him on the pitch after being sidelined severally.

Barcelona scored first in the 40th minute with a tap-in from Ousmane Dembele after receiving a sublime pass from Sergi Roberto.

Franck Kessie (left) battles for the ball with Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries on October 12, 2022.
Franck Kessie (left) battles for the ball with Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries on October 12, 2022. AFP

Barcelona's joy was short-lived after Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez put Inter Milan in front within a period of 13 minutes.

Kessie was introduced in the 64th minute when Barca was training and the fans felt that things would have been different if he had been in the starting XI.

Barcelona shared the spoils with Inter at the end of the day and the Barca fans were quick to blame Xavi for their continued woes in the Champions League.

Nicolo Barella of FC Internazionale celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League football match between FC Barcelona and FC Internazionale on October 12, 2022.
Nicolo Barella of FC Internazionale celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League football match between FC Barcelona and FC Internazionale on October 12, 2022. AFP
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

