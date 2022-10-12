UCL

'Play Kessie or sell him'- Reactions after Franck Kessie snubbed from the Barcelona starting XI

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Since he moved to Barcelona, Franck Kessie has not been a regular starter something which has worried many Barcelona fans.

Franck Kessie of FC Barcelona, looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group Stage match between FC Internazionale and FC Barcelona at Stadio San Siro on October 4, 2022.
Franck Kessie of FC Barcelona, looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group Stage match between FC Internazionale and FC Barcelona at Stadio San Siro on October 4, 2022.

Barcelona played against Inter Milan in the second leg of the Champions League at Camp Nou in a match that ended 3-3.

Read Also

Kessie had been cleared by the Barcelona Medical team to play Inter-Barca match and the Barcelona fans were hoping to see more of him on the pitch after being sidelined severally.

Barcelona scored first in the 40th minute with a tap-in from Ousmane Dembele after receiving a sublime pass from Sergi Roberto.

Franck Kessie (left) battles for the ball with Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries on October 12, 2022.
Franck Kessie (left) battles for the ball with Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries on October 12, 2022. AFP

READ: 'Europa welcomes you' - Reactions as Inter Milan hold Barcelona to 3-3 draw at Camp Nou

Barcelona's joy was short-lived after Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez put Inter Milan in front within a period of 13 minutes.

Kessie was introduced in the 64th minute when Barca was training and the fans felt that things would have been different if he had been in the starting XI.

Barcelona shared the spoils with Inter at the end of the day and the Barca fans were quick to blame Xavi for their continued woes in the Champions League.

Nicolo Barella of FC Internazionale celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League football match between FC Barcelona and FC Internazionale on October 12, 2022.
Nicolo Barella of FC Internazionale celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League football match between FC Barcelona and FC Internazionale on October 12, 2022. AFP
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan

    'We do not deserve to be in the Champions League', Xavi says after Barcelona's 3-3 draw

  • Julian Nagelsmann has guided Bayern Munich to the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League

    'Barcelona is a top team that play good football' - Bayern coach Nagelsmann ahead of second leg

  • Thomas Muller will recover from his injury in time to face FC Barcelona

    Bad news for Barcelona as Thomas Muller injury not serious, fit for second leg

Recommended articles

'We do not deserve to be in the Champions League', Xavi says after Barcelona's 3-3 draw

'We do not deserve to be in the Champions League', Xavi says after Barcelona's 3-3 draw

'Barcelona is a top team that play good football' - Bayern coach Nagelsmann ahead of second leg

'Barcelona is a top team that play good football' - Bayern coach Nagelsmann ahead of second leg

Bad news for Barcelona as Thomas Muller injury not serious, fit for second leg

Bad news for Barcelona as Thomas Muller injury not serious, fit for second leg

Hero of Madrid - Mignolet to continue 'fighting story' after historic Atletico performance

Hero of Madrid - Mignolet to continue 'fighting story' after historic Atletico performance

Reactions as Bayern Munich qualify for next round with 4-2 win against Viktoria Plzeň

Reactions as Bayern Munich qualify for next round with 4-2 win against Viktoria Plzeň

Sadio Mane shines again as Bayern Munich cruise past Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League

Sadio Mane shines again as Bayern Munich cruise past Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League

Trending

Sergio Ramos' wife reveals details of her active sex life with the PSG superstar

'We have S*x every day' - Sergio Ramos' wife reveals intense love routine with PSG star

Reactions as Inter Milan hold Barcelona to 3-3 draw at Camp Nou
UCL

'Europa welcomes you' - Reactions as Inter Milan hold Barcelona to 3-3 draw at Camp Nou

Mohamed Salah celebrates hattrick against Rangers
UCL

Salah scores Champions League FASTEST-EVER treble, but who holds other hat-trick records?

Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan
UCL

'We do not deserve to be in the Champions League', Xavi says after Barcelona's 3-3 draw

Reactions as Bayern Munich qualify for next round with 4-2 win against Viktoria Plzeň
UCL

Reactions as Bayern Munich qualify for next round with 4-2 win against Viktoria Plzeň

Simon Mignolet stops Antoine Griezmann in their clash on Wednesday night (Twitter/Champions League)
UCL

Hero of Madrid - Mignolet to continue 'fighting story' after historic Atletico performance

Thomas Muller will recover from his injury in time to face FC Barcelona

Bad news for Barcelona as Thomas Muller injury not serious, fit for second leg

How would Cristopher Nkunku fit in at Chelsea

A positionless player for a positionless manager - how Nkunku will fit into Graham Potter's system at Chelsea