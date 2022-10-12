'Play Kessie or sell him'- Reactions after Franck Kessie snubbed from the Barcelona starting XI

Kessie had been cleared by the Barcelona Medical team to play Inter-Barca match and the Barcelona fans were hoping to see more of him on the pitch after being sidelined severally.

Barcelona scored first in the 40th minute with a tap-in from Ousmane Dembele after receiving a sublime pass from Sergi Roberto.

AFP

Barcelona's joy was short-lived after Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez put Inter Milan in front within a period of 13 minutes.

Kessie was introduced in the 64th minute when Barca was training and the fans felt that things would have been different if he had been in the starting XI.

Barcelona shared the spoils with Inter at the end of the day and the Barca fans were quick to blame Xavi for their continued woes in the Champions League.

