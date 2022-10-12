Barcelona played against Inter Milan in the second leg of the Champions League at Camp Nou in a match that ended 3-3.
'Play Kessie or sell him'- Reactions after Franck Kessie snubbed from the Barcelona starting XI
Since he moved to Barcelona, Franck Kessie has not been a regular starter something which has worried many Barcelona fans.
Kessie had been cleared by the Barcelona Medical team to play Inter-Barca match and the Barcelona fans were hoping to see more of him on the pitch after being sidelined severally.
Barcelona scored first in the 40th minute with a tap-in from Ousmane Dembele after receiving a sublime pass from Sergi Roberto.
Barcelona's joy was short-lived after Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez put Inter Milan in front within a period of 13 minutes.
Kessie was introduced in the 64th minute when Barca was training and the fans felt that things would have been different if he had been in the starting XI.
Barcelona shared the spoils with Inter at the end of the day and the Barca fans were quick to blame Xavi for their continued woes in the Champions League.
