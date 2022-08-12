SEASON PREVIEWS

Barcelona or Real Madrid: Pulse Sports predicts 'the very predictable' La Liga

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

As has been the custom in the last five years, save for Atletico Madrid 'disrespecting' tradition in 2021, this year's La Liga is the birthright of one of the two Spanish giants.

Pulse Sports predicts: Barcelona or Real Madrid for the La Liga
Pulse Sports predicts: Barcelona or Real Madrid for the La Liga

While the Premier League dominated the talking scene last weekend following its return after almost 3 months without club football, the La Liga is set to follow suit this weekend.

Read Also

An opening Friday night clash between Osasuna and Sevilla will be the first of many games in the 2022/23 season, which many analysts and fans are already predicting will be yet another season for defending champions Real Madrid, or their now start-studded rivals Barcelona.

Unsurprisingly, the notion is not any different inside Pulse Sports.

Real Madrid won their 35th La Liga title last season: a Spanish record
Real Madrid won their 35th La Liga title last season: a Spanish record Pulse Nigeria

During a roundtable conversation with Joba Ogunwale, David Ben, Tosin Abayomi and Solace Chukwu, all four analysts predicted a nearly similar top table finish for the Spanish top flight this season.

ALSO READ: Season Previews: Pulse Sports predicts the Premier League top 4

Season Previews: Pulse Sports predicts the three teams to get relegated this season

Premier League Golden boot: Pulse Sports picks

Joba: "Barcelona!"

"While I think Madrid have the chemistry, I think their ageing midfield will cost them in the long run. Meanwhile, Barcelona have made some good signings, even though they risked their future in the process. However, I think from what I saw in pre-season games, they have no major weakness."

David: "Barcelona’s new look side under Xavi looks as promising as ever and if there’s any team that can stop Madrid’s dominance next season, it has to be this new look Barca side."

Solace: "Real Madrid - the reigning champions have had a quiet summer, efficiently strengthening the squad with Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni and suffering no crippling losses.

"Whereas Barcelona have made the more eye-catching signings, only 11 players can be on the pitch at any one time, and Real Madrid have continuity and experience on their side.

Despite Barcelona's numerous new and formidable signings - some of whom they might have to let go this summer - Solace thinks Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid still stand a better chance at winning La Liga
Despite Barcelona's numerous new and formidable signings - some of whom they might have to let go this summer - Solace thinks Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid still stand a better chance at winning La Liga AFP

"That lends itself to another crack at the lead, and while I expect Barcelona to run them closer this time, I believe both clubs will push one another and Real will emerge victorious at the end of the day."

Tosin: "Recruitment, depth and growth of younger players will propel Barcelona to the title."

Joba: "Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla."

David: "Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla."

Solace: "Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla."

Tosin: "Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla."

"Sadly, no one else in La Liga looks capable of upsetting his quartet," Solace quickly chipped in.

Per the predictions, the four teams that finished in the top 4 last season, will do all they can to keep outsiders away again
Per the predictions, the four teams that finished in the top 4 last season, will do all they can to keep outsiders away again La Liga

"Villarreal have a good chance, but Unai Emery is a cup manager and they draw too many league matches, so I will stick with this four," he concluded.

Barcelona will play their first match against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, while Real Madrid starts their title defence against newly-promoted Almeria on Sunday.

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic's AC Milan won their 19th Scudetto last season

    Pulse Sports predicts the downfall of Milan, Serie A's top 4 this season

  • Pulse Sports predicts: Barcelona or Real Madrid for the La Liga

    Barcelona or Real Madrid: Pulse Sports predicts 'the very predictable' La Liga

  • Wazito FC Elli Asieche (left) shields Tusker FC Charles Momanyi on March 8th 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre,Annexe.Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO

    Wazito FC pull out of upcoming season

Recommended articles

2022 Red Bull Campus Clutch Esports tournament to begin this August in South Africa

2022 Red Bull Campus Clutch Esports tournament to begin this August in South Africa

Pulse Sports predicts the downfall of Milan, Serie A's top 4 this season

Pulse Sports predicts the downfall of Milan, Serie A's top 4 this season

Barcelona or Real Madrid: Pulse Sports predicts 'the very predictable' La Liga

Barcelona or Real Madrid: Pulse Sports predicts 'the very predictable' La Liga

Wazito FC pull out of upcoming season

Wazito FC pull out of upcoming season

Manchester United finally give up on Frenkie de Jong chase

Manchester United finally give up on Frenkie de Jong chase

Kyrgios defeats World Number 1 Medvedev at National Bank Open

Kyrgios defeats World Number 1 Medvedev at National Bank Open

Trending

Manchester United have ended their chase for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong this summer according to reports
TRANSFERS

Manchester United finally give up on Frenkie de Jong chase

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku reflects on disappointing return to Chelsea

Lukaku: I thought I'd be hero at Chelsea

Wazito FC Elli Asieche (left) shields Tusker FC Charles Momanyi on March 8th 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre,Annexe.Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO
FKF-PL

Wazito FC pull out of upcoming season

Nick Kyrgios(Right) defeated Daniil Medvedev at the National Bank Open in Montreal on Wednesday
TENNIS

Kyrgios defeats World Number 1 Medvedev at National Bank Open