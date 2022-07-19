Barcelona slap €500m as buyout clause on 33-year-old Lewandowski

Barcelona had finally confirmed Lewandowski as the club's latest signing after he was unveiled on Tuesday night.

Lewandowski has swapped Allianz Arena for Camp Nou in a move that will see Bayern Bank €50 million as a transfer fee.

The 33-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year contract that will see him wear the Barcelona colours until the summer of 2026.

"Barcelona and Bayern [Munich] have arrived at an agreement for the transfer of [Robert] Lewandowski for a total of €45 million + €5 million in variables," Barcelona said in a statement on their website.

Lewandowski gets €500m as release clause

To ensure that the new €50m man will remain at the club for the next four years, Barcelona has slapped a ridiculous sum of €500m as the buyout clause for the Polish international.

"Lewandowski's buyout clause has been set at €500 million," the club added in the statement.

Of course, after seeing off competition from other European giants like PSG and Chelsea, the La Liga club is not taking any chances at all.