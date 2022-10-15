Barcelona star predicts 4-0 victory against Real Madrid in El Clasico

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona come into the Clasico with a draw in their respective midweek Champions League group stage fixtures.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are tied on points at the top of La Liga going to the Clasico at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Frenkie De Jong of Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Ahead of the clash against Real Madrid, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong gave his thoughts on the outcome.

Speaking to the official La Liga platform, De Jong who recently returned from injury explained his role as a midfielder after details emerged he could feature in defense following injuries to Jules Kounde, Ronaldo Araujo, and Andreas Christensen.

He said, "I’m a midfielder, but if the coach wants me in defense, no problem, but I’m a midfielder."

De Jong came on as a substitute in the game against Inter Milan and explained that the Clasico against Real Madrid is the right way to bounce back.

He added, "We are disappointed, of course, this is the case in the dressing room, but it’s normal and from tomorrow we have to change the mood and look forward to El Clasico. We have to show that we are still a good team."

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 4-0 the last time they faced off in La Liga and De Jong predicted the same result, "My prediction for El Clásico? I hope we can win 4-0 again but it will be a tough match,” he concluded.