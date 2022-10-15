Barcelona star predicts 4-0 victory against Real Madrid in El Clasico

Tosin Abayomi
After a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan, Barcelona star expects 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid in El Clasico




Barcelona are set to face off against arch-rivals Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona come into the Clasico with a draw in their respective midweek Champions League group stage fixtures.

Real Madrid booked their place in the knockout stages with a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk while Barcelona are in danger of dropping to the Europa League after a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are tied on points at the top of La Liga going to the Clasico at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Ahead of the clash against Real Madrid, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong gave his thoughts on the outcome.

Speaking to the official La Liga platform, De Jong who recently returned from injury explained his role as a midfielder after details emerged he could feature in defense following injuries to Jules Kounde, Ronaldo Araujo, and Andreas Christensen.

He said, "I’m a midfielder, but if the coach wants me in defense, no problem, but I’m a midfielder."

De Jong came on as a substitute in the game against Inter Milan and explained that the Clasico against Real Madrid is the right way to bounce back.

He added, "We are disappointed, of course, this is the case in the dressing room, but it’s normal and from tomorrow we have to change the mood and look forward to El Clasico. We have to show that we are still a good team."

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 4-0 the last time they faced off in La Liga and De Jong predicted the same result, "My prediction for El Clásico? I hope we can win 4-0 again but it will be a tough match,” he concluded.

Real Madrid welcomes Barcelona in the first Clasico of the season scheduled for Sunday, October 16, 2022.

  

    









