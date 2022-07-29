Frenk comments: De Jong to stay at Barcelona; No more Partey

Despite wrapping up the transfers of Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, the Red Devils are yet to make headway with their major target, Frenkie.

Frenkie to United has been a prolonged saga this summer and it’s not ending anytime soon as the player is hardly any closer to leaving Spain.

United has reportedly reached an agreement of 85m with Barcelona to reunite the Dutch international with his former boss at Ajax, Erik ten Hag.

However, there seems to be a twist now to that agreement which will surely break the hearts of so many United supporters who have put all their midfield eggs inside this one Frenkie basket.

Barcelona wants to keep Frenkie

I didn’t say that, it’s not come from Pulse of the Day. Barcelona President Joan Laporta has been quoted saying that the club wants the 25-year-old to stay despite the financial implications.

The Catalans have indeed received an ‘important’ offer for Frenkie, I want to believe this is from Manchester United, but want to keep the player now.

“Frenkie is Barça player,” Barcelona President, Laporta stated as per Fabrizio Romano.

“We want him to stay, he wants to stay. We’ve received important bids for him but he’s our player.”

“You know the salary budget situation; so we will do our best to keep Frenkie at Barça and I hope he’ll do the same,” he added.

Please, don’t shoot the messenger here, Frenkie to United appears to be another saga that will end up with United not getting that midfield player they need.

I think it’s time for the club to move on but so far, it appears the Red Devils and Ten Hag are ready to die on this Frenkie hill.

No More Partey for Thomas

Ghana star Thomas Partey is in the news again and it’s for the wrong reason.

As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria on Thursday, the Arsenal midfield star is facing rape accusations from a lady named Deffonotchaur on Twitter.

Partey was in the news a couple of weeks ago for another rape-related incident after his Moroccan girlfriend Sara Bella accused him of raping her.

The Gunner was arrested by the UK Police and missed the Arsenal's pre-season games but was later cleared.

However, he is back in the news again for another rape, this time, the accusation has come from an unknown lady he spent holidays with.

The 29-year-old was called out on Twitter by this lady who claimed Partey forced his manhood in her mouth while she was drunk despite asking him to stop.

"He raped me, left me in bed unconscious then went out to party in Ibiza, came back, laughed in my face and told me I don’t get to say no to him,'' she stated.