PULSE OF THE DAY

Frenk comments: De Jong to stay at Barcelona; No more Partey

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona and Thomas Partey are featured in the weekend edition of the Pulse of the Day.

Pulse of The Day featuring Frenkie de Jong and Thomas Partey.
Pulse of The Day featuring Frenkie de Jong and Thomas Partey.

Manchester United and their passionate fans are on the brink of an FC Barcelona-inspired heartbreak in the transfer window this summer following the latest news on their top target Frenkie de Jong.

Recommended articles

Despite wrapping up the transfers of Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, the Red Devils are yet to make headway with their major target, Frenkie.

Frenkie De Jong is the top target for Manchester United this season.
Frenkie De Jong is the top target for Manchester United this season. Pulse Nigeria

Frenkie to United has been a prolonged saga this summer and it’s not ending anytime soon as the player is hardly any closer to leaving Spain.

United has reportedly reached an agreement of 85m with Barcelona to reunite the Dutch international with his former boss at Ajax, Erik ten Hag.

Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United could collapse

The Devils are back as Erik Ten Hag officially begins Man United reign with 20 stars

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Frenkie de Jong confirms desire to remain in Barcelona following transfer links to Man United
Frenkie de Jong confirms desire to remain in Barcelona following transfer links to Man United Pulse Sports

However, there seems to be a twist now to that agreement which will surely break the hearts of so many United supporters who have put all their midfield eggs inside this one Frenkie basket.

I didn’t say that, it’s not come from Pulse of the Day. Barcelona President Joan Laporta has been quoted saying that the club wants the 25-year-old to stay despite the financial implications.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta at a press conference to present the results of a club investigation into financial mismanagement.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta at a press conference to present the results of a club investigation into financial mismanagement. AFP

The Catalans have indeed received an ‘important’ offer for Frenkie, I want to believe this is from Manchester United, but want to keep the player now.

“Frenkie is Barça player,” Barcelona President, Laporta stated as per Fabrizio Romano.

“We want him to stay, he wants to stay. We’ve received important bids for him but he’s our player.”

Barcelona could be forced to sell Frenkie De Jong amidst their financial issues
Barcelona could be forced to sell Frenkie De Jong amidst their financial issues Imago

“You know the salary budget situation; so we will do our best to keep Frenkie at Barça and I hope he’ll do the same,” he added.

Please, don’t shoot the messenger here, Frenkie to United appears to be another saga that will end up with United not getting that midfield player they need.

Frenkie de Jong celebrating Barcelona's second goal with Dembele
Frenkie de Jong celebrating Barcelona's second goal with Dembele Imago/Press in photo

I think it’s time for the club to move on but so far, it appears the Red Devils and Ten Hag are ready to die on this Frenkie hill.

Ghana star Thomas Partey is in the news again and it’s for the wrong reason.

As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria on Thursday, the Arsenal midfield star is facing rape accusations from a lady named Deffonotchaur on Twitter.

Arsenal and Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey
Arsenal and Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey Imago

Partey was in the news a couple of weeks ago for another rape-related incident after his Moroccan girlfriend Sara Bella accused him of raping her.

The Gunner was arrested by the UK Police and missed the Arsenal's pre-season games but was later cleared.

More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again
More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again Pulse Sports

However, he is back in the news again for another rape, this time, the accusation has come from an unknown lady he spent holidays with.

The 29-year-old was called out on Twitter by this lady who claimed Partey forced his manhood in her mouth while she was drunk despite asking him to stop.

Thomas Partey Rape Allegations (Screenshots)
Thomas Partey Rape Allegations (Screenshots) Twitter/@deffonotchaur

"He raped me, left me in bed unconscious then went out to party in Ibiza, came back, laughed in my face and told me I don’t get to say no to him,'' she stated.

From one rape case to another, this is surely no Partey time for the Arsenal star who could be set for fresh investigation from the UK authorities.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Joan Laporta speaks on Lionel Messi's exit from Barcelona as well as a potential return

    'I did what had to be done' - Laporta insists Messi's exit was necessary for Barcelona

  • Pulse of The Day featuring Frenkie de Jong and Thomas Partey.

    Frenk comments: De Jong to stay at Barcelona; No more Partey

  • Cristiano Ronaldo has been a major subject of debate this summer following reports of his desire to leave Manchester United

    'The press won't make money if they don't lie' – Ronaldo suggests he is staying at United

Recommended articles

'I did what had to be done' - Laporta insists Messi's exit was necessary for Barcelona

'I did what had to be done' - Laporta insists Messi's exit was necessary for Barcelona

Gor Mahia secure new coach from Northern Ireland

Frenk comments: De Jong to stay at Barcelona; No more Partey

Frenk comments: De Jong to stay at Barcelona; No more Partey

Shujaa off to flying start at Commonwealth Games

Shujaa off to flying start at Commonwealth Games

'The press won't make money if they don't lie' – Ronaldo suggests he is staying at United

'The press won't make money if they don't lie' – Ronaldo suggests he is staying at United

Fans ask Thomas Partey about Ghanaian ex following rape accusations

Fans ask Thomas Partey about Ghanaian ex following rape accusations

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour

'Thomas Partey belongs in prison' – Reactions as Arsenal star is accused of rape again

'Thomas Partey belongs in Prison' - Reactions as Arsenal star accused of rape again
TRANSFERS

Jules Kounde leaves Lagos, heads to Barcelona for medical, official presentation

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde will join Barcelona this summer

Top 10 all time World Cup top scorers

Miroslave Klose, Ronaldo, and Gerd Muller all make the Top 3 of the all time World Cup top scorers
WWC

FIFA considering making Super Falcons, others play World Cup matches in winter

The Super Falcons' quest for a tenth WAFCON title failed following their loss to Morocco, but they succeeded at picking up a ticket to the Women's World Cup
BIRMINGHAM22

Team Kenya dazzles at Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Ferdinand Omanyala and Carolina Wanjira, Flag Bearers of Team Kenya lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on July 28, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world