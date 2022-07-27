LA LIGA

Reports: Barcelona to strip Depay of No.9 jersey

David Ben
Memphis Depay will be stripped of Barcelona's number nine shirt number with another star set to be handed the iconic this summer.

Barcelona will strip Memphis Depay of his number nine shirt with new signing Robert Lewandowski taking over the number, according to reports.

Depay has been reportedly been put on the transfer market this summer but so far a suitor has not been found.

Barcelona have set an asking price of just £17million for the 28-year-old Dutchman, who only joined last year.

Amid rumours of the Dutchman's possible exit, the attacker will now be stripped of his current shirt number, as per Sport.

The former Lyon and Manchester United star has struggled to make a solid impact at the Camp Nou, scoring just 13 goals in 38 appearances, although injuries and fitness issues had also hampered his progress in Spain

Lewandowski's arrival now suggests that Depay's time at Barca could be up with manager Xavi, reportedly telling him to look for a new club as his game time will be drastically reduced at the Camp Nou.

Fortunately for Depay, there is no shortage of interest with Juventus reportedly becoming the latest club to join the transfer race.

Tottenham are believed to be interested in a move for Depay as well as Newcastle who h have also been linked to the Dutchman and are willing to match his asking price .

However, the forward is not currently keen on a return to the Premier League, but that situation may change with Barcelona seemingly pushing him out of the club alongside his Dutch compatriot Frenkie de Jong.

