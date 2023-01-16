Barcelona interested in signing 'flop' Aubameyang from Chelsea & other transfer stories

It has been a busy window so far with various teams snatching players from others while there have also been instances of refusing to let go of some of the players until their replacements are found.

Aubameyang to Barcelona

Barcelona is looking forward to re-signing Pierre-Emerick from Chelsea to replace Memphis Depay who is keen on ditching the Spanish giants.

Barca will however have to file the documents of the process to the Spanish Football Association to seek clarity because Auba's contract with Barcelona was canceled before he moved to Chelsea back on August 2022.

As it stands, Aubameyang can only play for either Chelsea or Barcelona as dictated by FIFA. His time at Chelsea is up after being dropped on the bench by Graham Potter.

Zapata to Everton

Everton manager Frank Lampard wants to sign Duvan Zapata from Atalanta to increase his firepower after having a poor start in the English Premier League.

The Colombian forward tried to switch from Italy to West Ham last year on August 30, 2022, but the deal failed after failing to meet all the requirements before the deadline day of the transfer period.

David Moyes to be replaced at West Ham

West Ham are on the verge of sacking current manager David Moyes after losing their latest match to Wolverhampton Wanderers' and dropping to the relegation zone.

Rumours have it that the West Ham squad has fallen out with the manager although Angelo Ogbona rubbished the allegations after the Wolves during a press conference after the Wolves match.

Tottenham to sign Leandro Trossard

Brighton and Hove Albion have shown Leandro Trossard the exit door after snubbing him against Liverpool on January 14, 2023.

