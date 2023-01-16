ADVERTISEMENT
Barcelona interested in signing 'flop' Aubameyang from Chelsea & other transfer stories

Fabian Simiyu
Spanish giants Barcelona wants to recall Aubameyang from Chelsea to replace Depay

Duvan Zapata (left) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
The transfer period in Europe is mid way and clubs are trying to make singings of players that suit their systems.

It has been a busy window so far with various teams snatching players from others while there have also been instances of refusing to let go of some of the players until their replacements are found.

Barcelona is looking forward to re-signing Pierre-Emerick from Chelsea to replace Memphis Depay who is keen on ditching the Spanish giants.

Barca will however have to file the documents of the process to the Spanish Football Association to seek clarity because Auba's contract with Barcelona was canceled before he moved to Chelsea back on August 2022.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Chelsea against Crystal Palace on January 15, 2022.
READ: Ex-Chelsea striker calls Aubameyang ‘embarrassing’ and ‘hopeless’

As it stands, Aubameyang can only play for either Chelsea or Barcelona as dictated by FIFA. His time at Chelsea is up after being dropped on the bench by Graham Potter.

Everton manager Frank Lampard wants to sign Duvan Zapata from Atalanta to increase his firepower after having a poor start in the English Premier League.

On target: Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata
The Colombian forward tried to switch from Italy to West Ham last year on August 30, 2022, but the deal failed after failing to meet all the requirements before the deadline day of the transfer period.

West Ham are on the verge of sacking current manager David Moyes after losing their latest match to Wolverhampton Wanderers' and dropping to the relegation zone.

West Ham manager David Moyes
Rumours have it that the West Ham squad has fallen out with the manager although Angelo Ogbona rubbished the allegations after the Wolves during a press conference after the Wolves match.

Brighton and Hove Albion have shown Leandro Trossard the exit door after snubbing him against Liverpool on January 14, 2023.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard on December 31, 2022.
Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the playmaker from the Seagulls. Trossard is open to moving to Spurs.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
