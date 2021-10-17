RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Bayern crush Leverkusen to return to top of Bundesliga

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Bayern Munich scored four goals in seven minutes in a crushing victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday

Bayern Munich scored four goals in seven minutes in a crushing victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday Creator: Ina Fassbender
Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry both scored twice as Bayern Munich rampaged to a thumping 5-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen to return to the top of the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Level on points in first and second before the weekend, the gulf in class between the two teams became apparent as Bayern put their hosts to the sword with a brutal and brilliant first-half performance.

The 31-time German champions smashed in four goals in the space of seven minutes before the break to humiliate a young Leverkusen side and leapfrog Borussia Dortmund to go a point clear at the top of the table.

