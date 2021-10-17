RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Bayern crush Leverkusen to return to top of Bundesliga

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Bayern Munich scored four goals in seven minutes in a crushing victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday

Bayern Munich scored four goals in seven minutes in a crushing victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday Creator: Ina Fassbender
Bayern Munich scored four goals in seven minutes in a crushing victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday Creator: Ina Fassbender

Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry both scored twice as Bayern Munich rampaged to a 5-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen to return to the top of the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Recommended articles

After suffering a shock defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt two weeks ago and losing top spot to Borussia Dortmund overnight, Bayern bounced back in style against fellow title hopefuls Leverkusen.  

Level on points in first and second before the weekend, the gulf in class between the two teams became apparent as Bayern put their hosts to the sword with a brutal and brilliant first-half performance. 

"It sounds a bit strange when you've scored five goals, but we could have had six or seven in the first half today," Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann told broadcaster DAZN.

The 31-time German champions smashed in four goals in the space of seven minutes in the first half to humiliate a young Leverkusen side and go a point clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table. 

"It was clear after 45 minutes that the three points were coming to Munich," said Lewandowski, who kick-started the rout with the opening two goals. 

"We knew that we would have to play our football from the beginning today, and the result shows how well we played."

It took Bayern less than four minutes to go ahead, Lewandowski converting a Dayot Upamecano cross with a brilliant backheel to net his eighth goal of the season.  

Leroy Sane hit the post shortly afterwards, as Leverkusen struggled to control a sparkling Bayern attack. 

On the half-hour mark, the visitors carved through their opponents on the counter-attack, with Alphonso Davies bursting into the box to set up a poacher's finish from Lewandowski.  

Thomas Mueller quickly made it 3-0, deflecting a Niklas Suele shot past a helpless Lukas Hradecky.  

Any hope of a Leverkusen fightback was buried just seconds later, as Mueller set up Gnabry with a low cross to make it 4-0. 

Gnabry added a fifth on 37 minutes after a sharp one-two with Leon Goretzka. 

Leverkusen rallied in the second half, Kerem Demirbay forcing a save from Manuel Neuer before Patrik Schick pulled a goal back. 

"Bayern showed us today why they are the best team in Germany and one of the best in Europe," said Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane.

English defender Omar Richards came on as a second-half substitute to make only his second appearance for Bayern since signing from Reading earlier this year, and Lucas Hernandez started the game despite being expected in court in Spain on Tuesday. 

French international Hernandez potentially faces six months in prison for breaking a restraining order imposed on him in 2017 following an altercation with his then girlfriend, whom he has since married.  

Bayern continue their Champions League group stage campaign with a trip to Benfica on Wednesday, while Leverkusen meet Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday. 

In Sunday's late game, English defender Reece Oxford scored his first ever Bundesliga goal as Augsburg were held 1-1 at home to Arminia Bielefeld.

"I'm so happy for Reece. He hasn't always had it easy here, but he's a really nice guy and has made so much progress," said injured team-mate Florian Niederlechner.

Oxford's first-half header gave Augsburg the lead, but Bielefeld's Jacob Barrett Laursen rescued a point with a superb volley 13 minutes from time. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Butita recalls life-changing phone call and secrecy involved in working for Netflix

Butita recalls life-changing phone call and secrecy involved in working for Netflix

Burna Boy gives a tour guide of his palatial home in Lagos

Burna Boy gives a tour guide of his palatial home in Lagos

I need cooking classes – shouts DJ Mo after being embarrassed by daughter Ladasha

I need cooking classes – shouts DJ Mo after being embarrassed by daughter Ladasha

Trending

Madrid court orders imprisonment of France footballer Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez (L) won the Nations League title with France on Sunday alongside his brother Theo (R) Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

Man Utd lose at Leicester, five-goal Liverpool thrash Watford

Three and easy: Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 Liverpool win at Watford Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

Beaten champions Lille accused of 'individual, collective poverty'

Clermont's Vital N'Simba (C) celebrates scoring the winner against Lille Creator: THIERRY ZOCCOLAN

World Cup berth completes 'almost perfect' year for Denmark

Kasper Hjulmand celebrates Denmark's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Creator: Liselotte Sabroe