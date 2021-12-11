RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Bayern down Mainz to go six points clear in the Bundesliga

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Jamal Musiala (L) celebrates scoring the winner for Bayern Munich on Saturday with team-mate Marc Roca

Jamal Musiala (L) celebrates scoring the winner for Bayern Munich on Saturday with team-mate Marc Roca
Jamal Musiala (L) celebrates scoring the winner for Bayern Munich on Saturday with team-mate Marc Roca Creator: Christof STACHE

Defending champions Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to six points on Saturday after coming from behind to seal a 2-1 home win against Mainz.

Second-half goals by Kingsley Coman and 18-year-old Jamal Musiala sealed the victory behind closed doors at Munich's Allianz Arena after Mainz had taken a shock lead.

Bayern remain firmly on course to win the German league for the tenth straight season after stretching their lead at the top of the table as second-placed Dortmund were held 1-1 at Bochum. 

