Defending champions Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to six points on Saturday after coming from behind to seal a 2-1 home win against Mainz.
Bayern down Mainz to go six points clear in the Bundesliga
Jamal Musiala (L) celebrates scoring the winner for Bayern Munich on Saturday with team-mate Marc Roca
Recommended articles
Second-half goals by Kingsley Coman and 18-year-old Jamal Musiala sealed the victory behind closed doors at Munich's Allianz Arena after Mainz had taken a shock lead.
Bayern remain firmly on course to win the German league for the tenth straight season after stretching their lead at the top of the table as second-placed Dortmund were held 1-1 at Bochum.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke