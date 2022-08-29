BETTING

Bayern Munich and other ticket-busters this weekend (Saturday)

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Here are 5 the biggest upsets from Saturday August 27 that cost punters money

Bayern Munich broke the hearts of punters around the world
Bayern Munich broke the hearts of punters around the world

Another weekend has come and gone and its worldwide football action with it but it appears the most recent one favoured the bookies more than the punters.

There were multiple upsets in the beautiful game this just past weekend and here are the big ones from Saturday that most likely ruined accumulators and broke the hearts of punters all over the world.

Having won their first three Bundesliga games scoring 15 goals in the process, Bayern Munich were expected to rip through Borussia Monchengladbach and were valued at 1.18 odds for a win at home.

Well, the village people came in form of a goalkeeper from Switzerland, Yann Sommer who kept Bayern from winning by making 20 saves, the most ever recorded for any goalkeeper in a single match in the history of football.

Yann Sommer was in inspired form against Bayern Munich
Yann Sommer was in inspired form against Bayern Munich Imago

Al Ahly are the undisputed kings of Egyptian football until you put good money on them to avoid defeat against a team that had only ever beaten them once in 32 previous encounters.

Punters watching Al Ahly lose on Saturday
Punters watching Al Ahly lose on Saturday Zikoko Memes

Granted it was expected to be a close encounter but a simple double chance on Al Ahly was valued at 1.35 odds and they still couldn’t fulfil that, losing 1-0 to El Gaish.

Going into this match, Ipswich Town were top of the English League One while their visiting opponents sat in the relegation zone on the back of two consecutive defeats.

Well, as you suspected, the home team failed to win thanks to a late equaliser despite being valued at 1.55 odds.

Bookies watching punters stake this weekend
Bookies watching punters stake this weekend Zikoko Memes

AEK Athens were expected to seal a routine home win against Volos to continue their strong start to the Greek Super League season.

Punters worldwide wondering where it all went wrong last weekend
Punters worldwide wondering where it all went wrong last weekend Zikoko Memes

But despite being valued at 1.25 odds, AEK struggled and conceded early in the game which turned out to be the decisive goal.

Sporting Lisbon were valued at 1.20 odds for an easy win at home to Chaves who they had never lost a home game against.

Punters wondering how 18 odds Chaves beat 1.20 odds Sporting Lisbon at home
Punters wondering how 18 odds Chaves beat 1.20 odds Sporting Lisbon at home Zikoko Memes

History was made in Lisbon on Saturday night as the underdogs pulled off a stunning win at a whopping 18.50 odds to break the hearts of punters all over the world.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Conor Gallagher could return to Crystal Palace this summer

    Crystal Palace launch £27m bid for former loan star after double stinkers for Chelsea

  • PSG, Porto and other ticket busters from Sunday

    PSG, Porto and other ticket-busters this weekend (Sunday)

  • Bayern Munich broke the hearts of punters around the world

    Bayern Munich and other ticket-busters this weekend (Saturday)

Recommended articles

Crystal Palace launch £27m bid for former loan star after double stinkers for Chelsea

Crystal Palace launch £27m bid for former loan star after double stinkers for Chelsea

PSG, Porto and other ticket-busters this weekend (Sunday)

PSG, Porto and other ticket-busters this weekend (Sunday)

Bayern Munich and other ticket-busters this weekend (Saturday)

Bayern Munich and other ticket-busters this weekend (Saturday)

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Thieves beat Barcelona star Aubameyang in his house

Thieves beat Barcelona star Aubameyang in his house

Cycling world reacts to death of Kenyan in USA

Cycling world reacts to death of Kenyan in USA

Trending

There is currently bad blood between Paul Pogba and Mathias Pogba

Paul Pogba: Police investigate blackmail attempts at Juventus star hours after brother's bizarre threat

Social media reactions as PSG held 1-1 by AS Monaco on Sunday night in Ligue 1
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as fans call out Messi and Mbappe after PSG's winning run is ended by 'stubborn' Monaco

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Antony to Manchester United is reportedly now closer than ever
TRANSFERS

'Everything is about money, It's Sad' - Ajax coach hints at Antony to Man United is DONE deal

Manchester United are finally on the verge of signing Ajax star Antony, according to reports
TRANSFERS

Antony: Ajax star finally set for blockbuster £85m move to Manchester United

Venus and Serena Williams will compete in the women's doubles at this year's US Open
TENNIS

Serena and Venus Williams accept US Open doubles Wild Cards

Social media reactions as Barca crush Valladolid 4-0 on Sunday night in La Liga
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Show me your Striker!' - Reactions as Lewandowski helps Barcelona crush Valladolid at home

Jules Kounde impressed on debut for Barcelona

"I have come to Barca to win trophies" Newly-registered Kounde brags after making his debut in 4-0 win