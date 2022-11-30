TRENDING

Why Ronaldo has faced a major blow in his career and other stories making headlines today

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, Christian Pulisic and Harry Kane are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Christian Pulisic and Harry Kane.
From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Christian Pulisic and Harry Kane.

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Recommended articles

Cristiano Ronaldo has faced a major blow in his career after Bayern Munich distanced themselves from signing the Portuguese talisman.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay on November 29, 2022.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay on November 29, 2022. AFP

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's contract terminated by Manchester United

Ronaldo's contract was terminated by Manchester United after exposing the club in a viral interview that was conducted by Piers Morgan before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Chelsea and USA footballer Christian Pulisic is in hospital nursing an injury after picking up a knock while scoring against Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Christian Pulisic (left) celebrates his goal with Yunus Musah of USA during the game Iran vs United States (USA) on November 29, 2022.
Christian Pulisic (left) celebrates his goal with Yunus Musah of USA during the game Iran vs United States (USA) on November 29, 2022. AFP

Pulisic's lone goal was the decider between the two countries hence granting USA access into the last 16. The nature of his injury is yet to be known.

Bayern Munich are monitoring Harry Kane's Situation with Tottenham Hotspurs and they are ready to splash the cash to land the forward.

Harry Kane of England on November 21, 2022.
Harry Kane of England on November 21, 2022. AFP

Harry Kane has never lifted a trophy at Spurs hence a move to Munich could guarantee him the silverware. Kane has not spoken about his despite wanting to quit the club last season.

Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard have played down rumours that the Belgium dressing room is split after an exchange of bitter words between the players. This comes after their loss to Morocco in the World Cup.

Manchester United and Brazil Winger Antony has claimed that the air conditioners in the stadium have made him sick.

Manchester United have already initiated Cody Gakpo's move to Old Trafford with rumours stating that the club is already talking to the player's agents.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Christian Pulisic and Harry Kane.

    Why Ronaldo has faced a major blow in his career and other stories making headlines today

  • Andrea Agnelli president of Juventus FC looks on during the Serie A 2022/23 football match between Torino FC and Juventus FC at Olimpico Grande Torino Stadium, Turin, Italy on October 15, 2022.

    Why Juventus president and other board members have resigned

  • Pulisic scores the only goal to help USA defeat Iran

    Pulisic launches USA into the round of 16 with sole strike against Iran

Recommended articles

Why Ronaldo has faced a major blow in his career and other stories making headlines today

Why Ronaldo has faced a major blow in his career and other stories making headlines today

Why Juventus president and other board members have resigned

Why Juventus president and other board members have resigned

Pulisic launches USA into the round of 16 with sole strike against Iran

Pulisic launches USA into the round of 16 with sole strike against Iran

Day 10 Roundup: Senegal rep Africa, Captain America strike Iran down, England punish 'younger brothers'

Day 10 Roundup: Senegal rep Africa, Captain America strike Iran down, England punish 'younger brothers'

Marcus Rashford makes Manchester United history as England thrash Wales to set up Senegal clash

Marcus Rashford makes Manchester United history as England thrash Wales to set up Senegal clash

Qatar 2022: Senegal become first African country to reach the second round with victory over Ecuador

Qatar 2022: Senegal become first African country to reach the second round with victory over Ecuador

Qatar 2022: Wales vs England [Live]

Qatar 2022: Wales vs England [Live]

Details of Onana's letter after first team suspension

Details of Onana's letter after first team suspension

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Trending

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (8)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Andre Onana reacts during the Cameroon vs Switzerland match on November 24, 2022.
TRENDING

Details of Onana's letter after first team suspension

Top 5 biggest matches in the World Cup so far - according to Twitter
QATAR 2022

Revealed: Top 5 biggest matches of World Cup so far – according to Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo did not get a touch on the ball according to Fifa

Qatar 2022: Bruno Fernandes vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Who really scored the goal?

Poland vs Argentina preview
Qatar 2022

Poland vs Argentina: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news and H2H

Cameroon came back from 3-1 down against Serbia to draw 3-3
QATAR 2022

Greatest World Cup comebacks of all time

Marcus Rashford scored a brace as England booked their place in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
QATAR 2022

Marcus Rashford makes Manchester United history as England thrash Wales to set up Senegal clash