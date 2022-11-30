Why Ronaldo has faced a major blow in his career and other stories making headlines today

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has faced a major blow in his career after Bayern Munich distanced themselves from signing the Portuguese talisman.

Ronaldo's contract was terminated by Manchester United after exposing the club in a viral interview that was conducted by Piers Morgan before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Christian Pulisic

Chelsea and USA footballer Christian Pulisic is in hospital nursing an injury after picking up a knock while scoring against Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pulisic's lone goal was the decider between the two countries hence granting USA access into the last 16. The nature of his injury is yet to be known.

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich are monitoring Harry Kane's Situation with Tottenham Hotspurs and they are ready to splash the cash to land the forward.

Harry Kane has never lifted a trophy at Spurs hence a move to Munich could guarantee him the silverware. Kane has not spoken about his despite wanting to quit the club last season.

Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard have played down rumours that the Belgium dressing room is split after an exchange of bitter words between the players. This comes after their loss to Morocco in the World Cup.

Manchester United and Brazil Winger Antony has claimed that the air conditioners in the stadium have made him sick.