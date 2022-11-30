Why Ronaldo has faced a major blow in his career and other stories making headlines today

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has faced a major blow in his career after Bayern Munich distanced themselves from signing the Portuguese talisman.
Ronaldo's contract was terminated by Manchester United after exposing the club in a viral interview that was conducted by Piers Morgan before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Christian Pulisic
Chelsea and USA footballer Christian Pulisic is in hospital nursing an injury after picking up a knock while scoring against Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Pulisic's lone goal was the decider between the two countries hence granting USA access into the last 16. The nature of his injury is yet to be known.
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich are monitoring Harry Kane's Situation with Tottenham Hotspurs and they are ready to splash the cash to land the forward.
Harry Kane has never lifted a trophy at Spurs hence a move to Munich could guarantee him the silverware. Kane has not spoken about his despite wanting to quit the club last season.
More developing football stories
Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard have played down rumours that the Belgium dressing room is split after an exchange of bitter words between the players. This comes after their loss to Morocco in the World Cup.
Manchester United and Brazil Winger Antony has claimed that the air conditioners in the stadium have made him sick.
Manchester United have already initiated Cody Gakpo's move to Old Trafford with rumours stating that the club is already talking to the player's agents.
