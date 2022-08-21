WHAT'S BUZZIN

'The Mane Effect' - Reactions as Bayern Munich absolutely demolish Bochum 7-0

David Ben
Sadio Mane scored a brace as Bayern Munich brutally destroyed Bochum on Sunday evening in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich cruised to an emphatic 7-0 win away at VFL Bochum in the Bundesliga on Sunday evening, August 21, 2022.

The hosts were looking to pick up their third win of the season and did so in epic fashion.

The hosts got the party started as early as 4 minutes into the encounter with Leroy Sane finding the back of the net after an assist from Kingsley Coman.

The defending champions soon doubled their advantage in the 25th minute with defensive summer signing Matthijs de Ligt finding the back of the net to put Bayern 2-0 up.

Coman turned goalscorer himself after finding the back of the net in the 33rd minute to extend their advantage.

The hosts struggled to impose themselves against Bayern and soon fell behind once more after Coman once again created a brilliant assist for Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane who made no mistake in the stoppage time of the first period.

Bayern more or less wrapped up the game in the first half going into the break with a 4-0 advantage.

The second half resumed with more of the same from the champions as they sought to even inflict more damage and assert their dominance.

Sadio Mane picked up from where he left off in the first half and found the back of the net in the 60th minute after putting away a perfect spot-kick to bag his brace.

Bochum failed to deal with Bayern's pressure and soon fell behind once more after an unfortunate own goal from Cristian Gamboa in the 69th minute.

It even got worst for the hosts as the humiliation continued with second-half substitute Serge Gnabry finding the back of the net in the 72nd minute complete the demolition.

In the end, it finished 7-0 in favour of Bayern Munich as Julian Nagelsmann's men continue their 100 percent start to the season picking up three wins out of three and sitting comfortably at the top of the summit.

Following Bayern's incredible win in the Bundesliga on Sunday, fans have reacted on social media. Here are some of the top reactions below:

