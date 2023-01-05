ADVERTISEMENT

Bayern Munich set to sign ex Manchester United player

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

After a recent contract termination, the ex-Manchester United player is set to join Bayern Munich on a six month deal.

Daley Blind is set to join Bayern Munich after cancelling his contract with Ajax (SNA)
It has been reported that ex-Manchester United defender Daley Blind is set to join German club Bayern Munich for a six month-spell after leaving Ajax via a mutual contract termination.

In further proof that terminating your contract does not have to lead to a career-ending move to the gulf, Blind, aged 32, will be announced soon as Bayern’s first signing of the January transfer window.

The Dutch defender parted ways with Ajax recently, along with his father who served as a club advisor and was rumoured to be in talks for a move to Belgium, but has instead turned up at the German champions-elect for at least six more months of top level football.

The 32-year-old left Ajax for the second time in December after terminating his contract with the club
Blind was excellent for the Netherlands in the just concluded World Cup, and his form for the national team was enough to convince Bayern that a move would be favourable for both parties.

Playing majorly at left wing back, Blind gave some eye-catching performances for the Netherlands and was defensively resolute, completing more tackles than any other Dutch player at the World Cup.

Blind is expected to serve as cover for the injured Lucas Hernandez who damaged his ACL in France’s opening group game at the World Cup.

Hernandez had been Bayern’s preferred option at left back and provided cover at center back as well when fit, but his long term injury has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Blind was superb for the Netherlands at the World Cup
Blind is capable of playing both positions and is also capable of filling in as a defensive midfielder should Bayern need him to, making him the perfect replacement in the short term at least.

He comes to Bayern as a free agent, and is not expected to command a high wage, and is willing to sign on for six months, making it practically the best possible solution for Bayern.

