Bayern Munich take Freiburg's unbeaten record to stay top

Bayern Munich opened a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga Saturday with a 2-1 home win over Freiburg, who suffered their first defeat this season.
Leon Goretzka put Bayern ahead with half an hour gone at Munich's Allianz Arena before Robert Lewandowski bagged his 13th Bundesliga goal this season to make it 2-0 with 15 minutes left
Freiburg substitute Janik Haberer caused a few nervous looks in the Bayern ranks when he fired past Manuel Neuer in stoppage time.
Second-placed Borussia Dortmund play RB Leipzig away on Saturday evening.
