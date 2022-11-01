3 top UCL matches to watch today

Marseille V Tottenham Hotspur- (23:00 pm EAT)

Olympique de Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur will battle it out today November 1, 2022, in the Champions League in France at 23:00 pm EAT.

Both Spurs and Marseille need all three points but then it will be until 90 minutes have elapsed after kick-off that we will get to know about the winner.

Spurs will be without Antonio Conte on the touchline hence it will be interesting to see him operate from the stands throughout the whole match.

Liverpool V Napoli- (23:00 pm EAT)

Napoli will visit Liverpool at Anfield Stadium today in the UCL in their second leg of Group A which also happens to be their last group-stage match.

Napoli hammered Liverpool 4-1 in their first leg and people are waiting to see if Napoli will do a double over The Reds in the UCL.

Both teams have already qualified for the knockout stage but then many pundits have rallied Napoli to triumph over Liverpool despite The Reds having a good home record at Anfield.

Bayern Munch V Inter Milan- (23:00 pm EAT)

Bayern Munich are yet to lose in the group stage of the 2022/23 Champions League campaign and they will welcome Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena today at 23:00 pm EAT.

