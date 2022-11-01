UCL

3 top UCL matches to watch today

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The UEFA Champions League is shaping up and various matches will be played today with various teams still battling out to make it to the knockout stages.

From left: Harry Kane, Virgil van Dijk and Serge Gnabry.
From left: Harry Kane, Virgil van Dijk and Serge Gnabry.

Tottenham Hotspurs will battle against Marseille as they hope to pick up all three points despite their manager Antonio Conte being banned from the touchline.

Read Also

Olympique de Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur will battle it out today November 1, 2022, in the Champions League in France at 23:00 pm EAT.

Both Spurs and Marseille need all three points but then it will be until 90 minutes have elapsed after kick-off that we will get to know about the winner.

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur is fouled by Chancel Mbemba of Marseille on September 7, 2022.
Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur is fouled by Chancel Mbemba of Marseille on September 7, 2022. AFP

READ: Why Spurs V Marseille will be a tough match [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Spurs will be without Antonio Conte on the touchline hence it will be interesting to see him operate from the stands throughout the whole match.

Napoli will visit Liverpool at Anfield Stadium today in the UCL in their second leg of Group A which also happens to be their last group-stage match.

Napoli hammered Liverpool 4-1 in their first leg and people are waiting to see if Napoli will do a double over The Reds in the UCL.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool shoots to score against Napoli on September 7, 2022.
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool shoots to score against Napoli on September 7, 2022. AFP

Both teams have already qualified for the knockout stage but then many pundits have rallied Napoli to triumph over Liverpool despite The Reds having a good home record at Anfield.

Bayern Munich are yet to lose in the group stage of the 2022/23 Champions League campaign and they will welcome Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena today at 23:00 pm EAT.

Leroy Sane of FC Bayern Munich (White) in action during the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage match on September 7, 2022, against Inter Milan.
Leroy Sane of FC Bayern Munich (White) in action during the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage match on September 7, 2022, against Inter Milan. AFP

Bayern are Group A leaders with 15 points and they will be hoping to end it at 18 points. Inter Milan will be hoping to embarrass the German giants though they will be without Romelu Lukaku who picked up another injury recently.

More from category

  • Alex Iwobi of Everton FC during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on October 22, 2022.

    Iwobi on Monaco's wish list

  • Kalidou Koulibaly of Chelsea looks on during the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Brentford on October 19, 2022.

    'I want to make history!'- Koulibaly tips Chelsea to win the Premier League

  • From left: Harry Kane, Virgil van Dijk and Serge Gnabry.

    3 top UCL matches to watch today

Recommended articles

Iwobi on Monaco's wish list

Iwobi on Monaco's wish list

'I want to make history!'- Koulibaly tips Chelsea to win the Premier League

'I want to make history!'- Koulibaly tips Chelsea to win the Premier League

3 top UCL matches to watch today

3 top UCL matches to watch today

Why Spurs V Marseille will be tough match [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why Spurs V Marseille will be tough match [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

5 flops that turned to great deals in football

5 flops that turned to great deals in football

Revealed: How much will the Winners, Runners-up of the FIFA 2022 World Cup™ get?

Revealed: How much will the Winners, Runners-up of the FIFA 2022 World Cup™ get?

Why Messi is giving Barcelona sleepless nights and other top trending stories in football today

Why Messi is giving Barcelona sleepless nights and other top trending stories in football today

Revealed: All 8 Stadiums at the FIFA World Cup 2022™

Revealed: All 8 Stadiums at the FIFA World Cup 2022™

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar issue fresh threats and all the results from WWE RAW

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar issue fresh threats and all the results from WWE RAW

Trending

Official: France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is ruled out of the 2022 World Cup
QATAR 2022

Paul Pogba: French star officially ruled out of World Cup

Kevin De Bruyne on September 25, 2022.
QATAR WORLD CUP

"This could be my last WC"- Man City star hints at retiring

WWE 2022 Crown Jewel (All you need to know)

2022 WWE Crown Jewel: All you need to know (Match Cards, Date, Location)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during a press conference at Anfield on October 31, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Judge us at end of season' - Klopp replies Liverpool critics

France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba
SERIE A

Pogba's World Cup hopes rest on 'a miracle' following fresh injury concerns

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 game poster
GAMING

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II release breaks record on PlayStation store

Kevin De Bruyne (L) and Matteo Guendouzi (R)
LISTICLE

5 flops that turned to great deals in football

Franck Kessie of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League match, group C between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich played at Spotify Camp Nou Stadium on October 26, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain.
TRANSFER UPDATE

Franck Kessie to fight for his spot at Barcelona