RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Bayern star Coman signs contract extension until 2027

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has signed a contract extension until 2027

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has signed a contract extension until 2027 Creator: Christof STACHE
Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has signed a contract extension until 2027 Creator: Christof STACHE

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has signed a contract extension until 2027, the Bundesliga leaders confirmed Wednesday.

Recommended articles

"I am very happy because FC Bayern are one of the best clubs in the world and I know that we still have a lot of opportunities and big goals," the France winger said in a statement.

The 25-year-old joined Bayern from Juventus in 2015, initially on a two-year loan, and went on to score the winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final.

Coman has made 217 appearances for Bayern, scoring 46 goals and creating 52 more, winning the Bundesliga title in each of his six seasons in Munich.

"My best years as a footballer are still ahead of me and my biggest goal is to win the Champions League again," he added.

Coman was sidelined by back-to-back ankle injuries in 2018.

He was one of nine players to test positive for Covid-19 who all missed last Friday's 2-1 home defeat by Moenchengladbach.

However, Coman has since tested negative and returned to training.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Klopp 'very positive' over Salah contract talks at Liverpool

Klopp 'very positive' over Salah contract talks at Liverpool

Kipchoge secures new partnership as he prepares for 2024 Olympics

Kipchoge secures new partnership as he prepares for 2024 Olympics

Bayern star Coman signs contract extension until 2027

Bayern star Coman signs contract extension until 2027

Arsenal can still attract elite players, says Arteta

Arsenal can still attract elite players, says Arteta

Peres Jepchirchir and Joyceline Jepkosgei confirm participation in Boston marathon

Peres Jepchirchir and Joyceline Jepkosgei confirm participation in Boston marathon

Southampton mark new era by thrashing Brentford

Southampton mark new era by thrashing Brentford

Iheanacho overshadows Salah, Mahrez at Africa Cup of Nations

Iheanacho overshadows Salah, Mahrez at Africa Cup of Nations

Beating Madrid could be a turning point for Xavi's Barca

Beating Madrid could be a turning point for Xavi's Barca

Iheanacho gets Nigeria off to winning start after troubled build-up

Iheanacho gets Nigeria off to winning start after troubled build-up

Trending

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Creator: GENYA SAVILOV

Check out the nicknames of all 24 Teams at the 2021 AFCON

AFCON 2021: Ghana draws Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C

Security fears loom over Africa's football fiesta

Security forces deployed massively in Limbe last January when Cameroon hosted the African Nations Championship Creator: -

'Four or five' Burkina Faso players and coach test positive for Covid-19

Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traore at Saturday's press conference Creator: Daniel Beloumou Olomo