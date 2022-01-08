RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Bebou double lifts Hoffenheim to third in Germany

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Togo forward Ihlas Bebou (L) scored twice for Hoffenheim on Saturday

Togo forward Ihlas Bebou (L) scored twice for Hoffenheim on Saturday Creator: Daniel ROLAND
Togo forward Ihlas Bebou (L) scored twice for Hoffenheim on Saturday Creator: Daniel ROLAND

Togo striker Ihlas Bebou struck twice on Saturday as Hoffenheim came from behind to seal a 3-1 home win against Augsburg to climb to third in the Bundesliga. 

Recommended articles

Covid-hit leaders Bayern Munich lost 2-1 at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday meaning second-placed Borussia Dortmund can trim the Bavarians' nine-point lead in the table when they play Eintracht Frankfurt away later Saturday.

In Sinsheim, Augsburg took an early lead through a bullet-header by Michael Gregoritsch before Bebou converted crosses from the left, then right to put Hoffenheim ahead before defender David Raum hit their third goal in stoppage time.

Hoffenheim's home win allowed them to leap-frog in the table both Freiburg and Leverkusen, who drew at home to Arminia Bielefeld and Union Berlin respectively.

Freiburg threw away a two-goal lead at home as Bielefeld's Japan midfielder Masaya Okugawa, then substititute forward Bryan Lasme scored second-half goals to seal a 2-2 draw in Germany's Black Forest.

Freiburg were 2-0 up 20 seconds into the second-half when South Korean midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong netted after Janik Haberer gave the hosts an early lead with a long-range shot.

In Leverkusen, Germany defender Jonathan Tah headed in the hosts' late equaliser to seal a 2-2 draw with Union Berlin.

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick bagged his 17th Bundesliga goal this season from a tight angle to give Leverkusen a first-half lead after a powerful run by team-mate Moussa Diaby.

However, Union attacking midfielder Grischa Proemel scored twice before Tah headed in a Karim Bellarabi cross six minutes from time.

Portugal striker Andre Silva scored twice as hosts RB Leipzig routed 10-man Mainz 4-1 with Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai also getting on the scoresheet.

Visitors Mainz had defender Alexander Hack sent off after just 20 minutes for using his arm to block a Silva shot that was heading into the goal.

Hack trudged off and Silva converted the resulting penalty while Szoboszlai doubled Leipzig's lead just after the break when the Hungarian midfielder fired home after Nkunku's perfectly-timed pass.

South Korea's Lee Jae-sung pulled a goal back for Mainz, but just 62 seconds later Leipzig were 3-1 up when Szoboszlai returned the favour by setting up Nkunku before Silva grabbed his second.

The home win sees Leipzig climb to eighth in the table while Greuther Fuerth remain bottom after a goalless draw at home to Stuttgart.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Newcastle stunned by Cambridge 'dream' in FA Cup

Newcastle stunned by Cambridge 'dream' in FA Cup

Newcastle stunned by Cambridge in FA Cup

Newcastle stunned by Cambridge in FA Cup

Bebou double lifts Hoffenheim to third in Germany

Bebou double lifts Hoffenheim to third in Germany

Poland striker Piatek joins Fiorentina

Poland striker Piatek joins Fiorentina

'Four or five' Burkina Faso players and coach test positive for Covid-19

'Four or five' Burkina Faso players and coach test positive for Covid-19

Pogba return a month away, says Rangnick

Pogba return a month away, says Rangnick

Wife of Sierra Leone footballer kisses husband’s legs, prays ahead of AFCON [VIDEO]

Wife of Sierra Leone footballer kisses husband’s legs, prays ahead of AFCON [VIDEO]

AFCON winners to go home with a whooping Sh566 million prize money

AFCON winners to go home with a whooping Sh566 million prize money

'CAN effect': Africa Cup of Nations throws up jab dilemma

'CAN effect': Africa Cup of Nations throws up jab dilemma

Trending

Check out the nicknames of all 24 Teams at the 2021 AFCON

AFCON 2021: Ghana draws Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Creator: GENYA SAVILOV

Watford reject Senegal claims of 'blocking' Sarr from playing AFCON

Ismaila Sarr (CL) has been out injured since November Creator: Ian KINGTON

House, BMW unsold in Maradona auction

Maradona with Fidel Castro in 2005. A photograph of the pair was sold for $1,600 to a buyer in Dubai Creator: ISMAEL FRANCISCO GONZALEZ