Beckham's MLS Inter Miami signs USA fullback Yedlin

US fullback DeAndre Yedlin has signed a Major League Soccer contract with Inter Miami

David Beckham's Inter Miami signed US national team fullback DeAndre Yedlin to a four-year Major League Soccer contract, the club announced Wednesday.

Yedlin's deal runs through the 2025 campaign with a club option for the 2026 season.

"I'm thrilled that we're able to bring a player of the quality of DeAndre to Inter Miami," sporting director Chris Henderson said.

"He's a very talented, exciting, and dynamic player on the pitch and an experienced winner who is also a positive character in the locker room that will help us improve our roster."

Yedlin, 28, signed a deal with Tottenham in 2014 and spent a season on loan to Sunderland before being sent to Newcastle in 2016 and staying there before joining Turkish side Galatasaray last February.

Yedlin helped Newcastle win the Championship and promotion to the English Premier League.

He has 71 caps for the US squad, including appearances in the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Copa América Centenario.

"He's a well-rounded right back who likes to get up and down the pitch," Henderson said. "We look forward to seeing him help us succeed now at Inter Miami."

