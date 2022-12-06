TRENDING

When Sterling will return for the World Cup and other stories making headlines today

Fabian Simiyu
Sports  >  Football

Raheem Sterling, Cristiano Ronaldo and Vincent Kompany are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Raheem Sterling, Cristiano Ronaldo and Vincent Kompany.

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Raheem Sterling has said that he will only go back to Qatar to join his teammates only if he will be sure that his family is safe.

Raheem Sterling of England on November 29, 2022.
Raheem Sterling of England on November 29, 2022. AFP

READ: Armed robbers break into Raheem Sterling's UK home on night before win against Senegal

The Chelsea star ditched the England camp in Qatar to head home to sort out family issues. It has been alleged that robbers broke into his home recently.

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has called his lawyers to contact Juventus to pay him his dues.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 group H match between South Korea vs Portugal at Education City Stadium on December 2, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 group H match between South Korea vs Portugal at Education City Stadium on December 2, 2022. AFP

It is still unclear the amount of money that his former club owes him. Ronaldo is currently in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Former Manchester City and Belgium defender Vincent Kompany is on Belgium's wish list to replace Roberto Marinez who quit his role as the manager after failing to qualify for the last 16 rounds.

Burnley manger Vincent Kompany on November 13, 2022.
Burnley manger Vincent Kompany on November 13, 2022. AFP

Kompany is currently the manager of Burnley which plays in the English Championship. Kompany has already proved that he can manage a top club after managing Anderlecht for two years.

Lionel Messi has vouched for Spain, Brazil and France as the favourites to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Messi's Argentina will face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Chelsea have included Reece James, Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana in their 25-man squad for their mid-season trip to Dubai.

Harry Kane is talking to David Beckham since he wants some pieces of advice on how he can help lead England to emerge victors of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

