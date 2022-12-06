When Sterling will return for the World Cup and other stories making headlines today

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has said that he will only go back to Qatar to join his teammates only if he will be sure that his family is safe.

The Chelsea star ditched the England camp in Qatar to head home to sort out family issues. It has been alleged that robbers broke into his home recently.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has called his lawyers to contact Juventus to pay him his dues.

It is still unclear the amount of money that his former club owes him. Ronaldo is currently in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Vincent Kompany

Former Manchester City and Belgium defender Vincent Kompany is on Belgium's wish list to replace Roberto Marinez who quit his role as the manager after failing to qualify for the last 16 rounds.

Kompany is currently the manager of Burnley which plays in the English Championship. Kompany has already proved that he can manage a top club after managing Anderlecht for two years.

More developing football stories

Lionel Messi has vouched for Spain, Brazil and France as the favourites to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Messi's Argentina will face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Chelsea have included Reece James, Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana in their 25-man squad for their mid-season trip to Dubai.