RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Belgium's Dembele to retire at season's end

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Mousa Dembele was a powerful force in Belgium's midfield

Mousa Dembele was a powerful force in Belgium's midfield Creator: EMMANUEL DUNAND
Mousa Dembele was a powerful force in Belgium's midfield Creator: EMMANUEL DUNAND

Former Tottenham midfield Mousa Dembele, best known for his time in north London and in his World Cup campaigns with Belgium, announced on Tuesday he will retire at the end of the season.

Recommended articles

The 34-year-old is currently playing for Guangzhou City in China, and was widely praised for his rampaging box-to-box role in the Red Devils taking third place at the 2018 World Cup.

He also spent a decade in the Premier League, first with Fulham, and then Spurs.

His announcement comes after confusion that he may have already retired.

"To clear up, I haven't stopped yet, I still have a year on my contract left," Dembele wrote on Instagram after receieving messages wishing him a happy retirement.

"But I can already share that I will stop my career after this year is finished," said the man who played seven seasons at Spurs and 82 times for his nation.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dudu inspires Palmeiras to Club World Cup final

Dudu inspires Palmeiras to Club World Cup final

Rayo boss Iraola refuses to defend gang-rape comments made by coach of women's team

Rayo boss Iraola refuses to defend gang-rape comments made by coach of women's team

FIFA 'inundated' with 17 million requests for World Cup tickets

FIFA 'inundated' with 17 million requests for World Cup tickets

Guardiola jokes he will fine Man City trio for not inviting him on night out

Guardiola jokes he will fine Man City trio for not inviting him on night out

Eriksen 'doing what he loves most' but no rush for Brentford debut: Frank

Eriksen 'doing what he loves most' but no rush for Brentford debut: Frank

West Ham's Zouma apologises for abusing cat in shocking online video

West Ham's Zouma apologises for abusing cat in shocking online video

Belgium's Dembele to retire at season's end

Belgium's Dembele to retire at season's end

Al Hilal's Jardim calls Club World Cup schedule 'unfair'

Al Hilal's Jardim calls Club World Cup schedule 'unfair'

Tuchel absence 'big challenge' for Chelsea at Club World Cup

Tuchel absence 'big challenge' for Chelsea at Club World Cup

Trending

Martial misfires and Rakitic misses penalty as Sevilla held by Osasuna

Sevilla react to drawing 0-0 with Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday. Creator: ANDER GILLENEA

Barca go fourth after beating Atletico, Real Madrid sneak past Granada

Jordi Alba (2ndL) and Dani Alves were both on the scoresheet for Barcelona Creator: LLUIS GENE

Senegal declares national holiday to celebrate Cup of Nations win

Senegal celebrate with the trophy after winning their first Africa Cup of Nations title Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Chelsea to play Al Hilal in Club World Cup semi-finals

Mohamed Kanno (L) celebrates after scoring the third goal for Al Hilal in their win over Al Jazira Creator: Giuseppe CACACE