Football transfer rumours that you ought to know

The winter transfer period which takes place in January is almost here and teams are trying to sign players to bolster their squads.
Youssoufa Moukoko and Jude Bellingham have been linked with a move away from Dortmund
Most of the players signed during this period come in to help their various clubs to finish on a high note and win trophies. The signing can be permanent or on loan
Edouard Mendy
Reports have indicated that Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has turned down contract talks with the club as he believes The Blues can do better when it comes to wages.
Graham Potter who is the Chelsea boss was asked about the same but he was tight-lipped to speak on the matter. He just complemented the keeper.
Jude Bellingham
The race to land Borussia Dortmund's super midfielder Jude Bellingham is heating up with Pep Guardiola determined to lnd the youngster after impressing in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.
Isco
Isco is a free agent after terminating his contract with Sevilla. Rumours have it that he could be headed to Wolverhampton Wanderers but Julen Lopetegui has extinguished the whispers.
Youssoufa Moukoko
Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund is unhappy with reports linking him away from Germany as he has stressed that he has put his focus on the remaining part of the season.
Claudio Ranieri
Claudio Ranieri has re-joined Cagliari as a manager and he will start his job officially on January 1, 2023, nearly after a year of being out of office.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United could be on his way to Crystal Palace on loan although the discussions between the two clubs have not been triggered.
United manager Erik ten Hag has insisted that Bissaka is a key component for the club and he is in his future plans.
