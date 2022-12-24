Football transfer rumours that you ought to know

Most of the players signed during this period come in to help their various clubs to finish on a high note and win trophies. The signing can be permanent or on loan

Edouard Mendy

Reports have indicated that Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has turned down contract talks with the club as he believes The Blues can do better when it comes to wages.

Graham Potter who is the Chelsea boss was asked about the same but he was tight-lipped to speak on the matter. He just complemented the keeper.

Jude Bellingham

The race to land Borussia Dortmund's super midfielder Jude Bellingham is heating up with Pep Guardiola determined to lnd the youngster after impressing in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Isco

Isco is a free agent after terminating his contract with Sevilla. Rumours have it that he could be headed to Wolverhampton Wanderers but Julen Lopetegui has extinguished the whispers.

Youssoufa Moukoko

Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund is unhappy with reports linking him away from Germany as he has stressed that he has put his focus on the remaining part of the season.

Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri has re-joined Cagliari as a manager and he will start his job officially on January 1, 2023, nearly after a year of being out of office.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United could be on his way to Crystal Palace on loan although the discussions between the two clubs have not been triggered.