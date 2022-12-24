ADVERTISEMENT
Football transfer rumours that you ought to know

Fabian Simiyu
Youssoufa Moukoko and Jude Bellingham have been linked with a move away from Dortmund

From left: Edouard Mendy, Jude Bellingham and Isco.
The winter transfer period which takes place in January is almost here and teams are trying to sign players to bolster their squads.

Most of the players signed during this period come in to help their various clubs to finish on a high note and win trophies. The signing can be permanent or on loan

Reports have indicated that Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has turned down contract talks with the club as he believes The Blues can do better when it comes to wages.

Edouard Mendy in action for Chelsea against Newcastle United on November 12, 2022.
Graham Potter who is the Chelsea boss was asked about the same but he was tight-lipped to speak on the matter. He just complemented the keeper.

The race to land Borussia Dortmund's super midfielder Jude Bellingham is heating up with Pep Guardiola determined to lnd the youngster after impressing in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Jude Bellingham during the World Cup Group B game between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022.
READ: Ref receives death threat after Bellingham's 'match-fixing' comment

Isco is a free agent after terminating his contract with Sevilla. Rumours have it that he could be headed to Wolverhampton Wanderers but Julen Lopetegui has extinguished the whispers.

La Liga Santander Francisco Alarcon Isco of Sevilla FC during the La Liga match between Sevilla FC and Real Sociedad on November 9, 2022.
Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund is unhappy with reports linking him away from Germany as he has stressed that he has put his focus on the remaining part of the season.

Youssoufa Moukoko on December 7, 2022.
Claudio Ranieri has re-joined Cagliari as a manager and he will start his job officially on January 1, 2023, nearly after a year of being out of office.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United could be on his way to Crystal Palace on loan although the discussions between the two clubs have not been triggered.

United manager Erik ten Hag has insisted that Bissaka is a key component for the club and he is in his future plans.

