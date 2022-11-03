INJURY UPDATE

Why Chilwell is a doubt for the 2022 World Cup

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ben Chilwell pulled up with an apparent hamstring problem in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb on November 2, 2022.

Ben Chilwell of Chelsea pulls up with a hamstring injury on November 2, 2022.
Ben Chilwell of Chelsea pulls up with a hamstring injury on November 2, 2022.

Ben Chilwell has raised concerns over his injury after he hopped off the field during Chelsea's 2-1 win over GNK Dinamo Zagreb on November 2, 2022, at Stamford Bridge.

Recommended articles

The 2022 World Cup is less than 4 weeks away and there are doubts if Chilwell will make it to the England squad after picking up the hamstring injury yesterday.

Graham Potter who is the Chelsea manager is also unsure of when Chilwell will be back as they await the medical results.

Ben Chilwell of Chelsea in action on November 2, 2022.
Ben Chilwell of Chelsea in action on November 2, 2022. AFP

READ: Chelsea defender Chilwell set for knee surgery

"I think you'd have to say so. Obviously, I don't want to say any more than that but when a player pulls up like he did, and he felt it, so it's never positive.

"It's a blow for us, on an otherwise positive evening. To see him pull up like that is not a great sight, fingers crossed when we get it scanned it won't be as severe, but fingers crossed on that at the moment.

"It's not great. Obviously, when he pulls up like that it's a concern so we need to scan, but it doesn't look positive at the moment.

Ben Chilwell of Chelsea pulls up with a hamstring injury, and leaves the field on November 2, 2022.
Ben Chilwell of Chelsea pulls up with a hamstring injury, and leaves the field on November 2, 2022. AFP

"So fingers crossed when we get the scan it isn't bad, it can be not severe, but we have to have fingers crossed at the moment. But clearly, we're disappointed." Said Potter

Gareth Southgate will name his England squad on November 14, 2022, and it is unlikely that Chilwell will be named when that day comes.

More from category

  • Ben Chilwell of Chelsea pulls up with a hamstring injury on November 2, 2022.

    Why Chilwell is a doubt for the 2022 World Cup

  • Georginio Wijnaldum (left) and Sergio Busquets (right)

    5 most underrated footballers in the history of football

  • Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has declared Barcelona defender Jules Kounde as the best in La Liga

    Jules Koundé: Nigerian Rapper Blaqbonez crowns Barcelona star as 'the Best' defender in La Liga

Recommended articles

Why Chilwell is a doubt for the 2022 World Cup

Why Chilwell is a doubt for the 2022 World Cup

5 most underrated footballers in the history of football

5 most underrated footballers in the history of football

Jules Koundé: Nigerian Rapper Blaqbonez crowns Barcelona star as 'the Best' defender in La Liga

Jules Koundé: Nigerian Rapper Blaqbonez crowns Barcelona star as 'the Best' defender in La Liga

Why PSG will drop Messi before Qatar World Cup and other top trending football stories today

Why PSG will drop Messi before Qatar World Cup and other top trending football stories today

Giannis Antetokounmpo melts hearts as he gifts Milwaukee Bucks team with Zoom Freak 4s

Giannis Antetokounmpo melts hearts as he gifts Milwaukee Bucks team with Zoom Freak 4s

Top 10 Premier League top scorers of all time

Top 10 Premier League top scorers of all time

Man United considering African striker as suitable summer replacement for Ronaldo

Man United considering African striker as suitable summer replacement for Ronaldo

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth [2022 list]

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth [2022 list]

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Trending

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth [2022 list]

'Thomas Partey belongs in Prison' - Reactions as Arsenal star accused of rape again

'Thomas Partey belongs in prison' – Reactions as Arsenal star is accused of rape again

Top 10 Richest sports teams in the world [2022]

Top 10 richest sports teams in the world [2022]

The Top 10 Premier League all time top scorers

Top 10 Premier League top scorers of all time

empty

UEL: Manchester United suffer triple BLOWS ahead of crucial Real Sociedad clash