Why Chilwell is a doubt for the 2022 World Cup

The 2022 World Cup is less than 4 weeks away and there are doubts if Chilwell will make it to the England squad after picking up the hamstring injury yesterday.

Graham Potter who is the Chelsea manager is also unsure of when Chilwell will be back as they await the medical results.

"I think you'd have to say so. Obviously, I don't want to say any more than that but when a player pulls up like he did, and he felt it, so it's never positive.

"It's a blow for us, on an otherwise positive evening. To see him pull up like that is not a great sight, fingers crossed when we get it scanned it won't be as severe, but fingers crossed on that at the moment.

"It's not great. Obviously, when he pulls up like that it's a concern so we need to scan, but it doesn't look positive at the moment.

"So fingers crossed when we get the scan it isn't bad, it can be not severe, but we have to have fingers crossed at the moment. But clearly, we're disappointed." Said Potter