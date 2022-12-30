ADVERTISEMENT

Benfica want to renew the contract of their World Cup winner

Faruq Ibrahim
Benfica's manager has expressed interest in renewing the contract of their world champion.

Benfica stars pose with World Cup trophy
Benfica's manager Roger Schmidt has stated that he would like Nicolas Otamendi to renew his contract.

The 34-year-old centre-back, who recently won the World Cup with Argentina, sees his current deal with Benfica expire in June next year, and his manager would like him to stay longer.

Benfica’s manager was speaking in a press conference ahead of Benfica’s next game against Braga, where he confessed he would like Otamendi and Alex Grimaldo to renew their deals.

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - BENFICA X JUVENTUS SL BENFICA X JUVENTUS FC, UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - GROUP STAGE - GROUP H - MATCHDAY 5 OF 6, ROGER SCHMIDT HEAD COACH (SLB) (SL BENFICA) (GERMANY)
“I hope, of course, that they sign new contracts and that our players stay because they are key players for us” - Roger Schmidt said.

“Of course, we want to keep these players and the club is working on that."

Benfica are currently the league leader in Portugal, and their mean defence led by Otamendi is a key factor.

Benfica have only conceded six goals in the 12 league games Otamendi has started this season.

PRIMEIRA LIGA PORTUGAL - FC PORTO X SL BENFICA PRIMEIRA LIGA PORTUGAL BWIN - ROUND 10 OF 34. FC PORTO X SL BENFICA. Estadio do Dragao. NICOLAS OTAMENDI 30 DEFENSE (SLB) (SL BENFICA) (ARGENTINA
His performances in the Champions League also helped Benfica finish top of a group containing Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

If all that had not put him in consideration for contract renewal, his monstrous performance at the World Cup that earned him a spot on the Pulse Sports team of the tournament would have done it.

Pulse Sports team of the tournament.
Otamendi was the only unchanged player from the backline in all seven games Argentina played in the tournament.

He does not look to be slowing down with age, and he has not looked fazed by the number of games.

Faruq Ibrahim Faruq Ibrahim Faruq tells engaging football stories, studies patterns and predicts outcomes.
