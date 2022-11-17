TRENDING

Why Pique has a four-match ban other top-rated football stories today

Toni Kroos, Benjamin Pavard and Gerard Pique are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Toni Kroos, Benjamin Pavard and Gerard Pique.
A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Manchester City is monitoring Toni Kroos as Pep Guardiola wants to sign him on January 2023 with his contract set to expire at Real Madrid at the end of the current season.

Toni Kroos of Real Madrid CF thanks supporters for standing during a match between Real Madrid v Cadiz CF as part of La Liga in Madrid, Spain, on November 10, 2022.
Toni Kroos of Real Madrid CF thanks supporters for standing during a match between Real Madrid v Cadiz CF as part of La Liga in Madrid, Spain, on November 10, 2022. AFP

READ: Gerard Piqué announces retirement from football with mini-documentary

Real Madrid could let him leave for City to avoid losing him for free at the end of the season since they are still negotiating for his contract renewal but nothing has been finalised yet.

Benjamin Pavard is ready to quit Bayern Munich and try new options elsewhere after the 2022 World Cup that will be held in Qatar.

Benjamin Pavard making an acrobatic control during the 2nd training of the French Soccer national team, National team prior to the departure for the Soccer World Cup 2022 on November 15, 2022.
Benjamin Pavard making an acrobatic control during the 2nd training of the French Soccer national team, National team prior to the departure for the Soccer World Cup 2022 on November 15, 2022. AFP

Pavard has cited a lack of playing time as the reason behind his decision to look for a new club. Bayern are still quiet on Pavard's situation and we are yet to know if they will tie him down.

Despite quitting Barcelona, Gerard Pique has been handed a four-match ban for his foul-mouthed rant towards a referee in his final game for Barcelona.

Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona at full time during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and UD Almeria played at Spotify Camp Nou Stadium on November 05, 2022 .
Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona at full time during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and UD Almeria played at Spotify Camp Nou Stadium on November 05, 2022 . AFP

Pique quit Barca recently and he hasn't disclosed his next club after leaving the Spanish giants. The may reason as to why he left Barcelona is also not clear.

Chelsea and Mason Mount have made a breakthrough in contract talks as The Blues try to tie down the young English defender in London.

Erik Ten Hag has made it clear that there is no U-turn for Cristiano Ronaldo after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan that happened recently.

Adrien Rabiot still dreams of playing for Manchester United and he is weighing up his options for his next move when the right time comes.

