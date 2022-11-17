Why Pique has a four-match ban other top-rated football stories today

Toni Kroos

Manchester City is monitoring Toni Kroos as Pep Guardiola wants to sign him on January 2023 with his contract set to expire at Real Madrid at the end of the current season.

AFP

Real Madrid could let him leave for City to avoid losing him for free at the end of the season since they are still negotiating for his contract renewal but nothing has been finalised yet.

Benjamin Pavard

Benjamin Pavard is ready to quit Bayern Munich and try new options elsewhere after the 2022 World Cup that will be held in Qatar.

AFP

Pavard has cited a lack of playing time as the reason behind his decision to look for a new club. Bayern are still quiet on Pavard's situation and we are yet to know if they will tie him down.

Gerard Pique

Despite quitting Barcelona, Gerard Pique has been handed a four-match ban for his foul-mouthed rant towards a referee in his final game for Barcelona.

AFP

Pique quit Barca recently and he hasn't disclosed his next club after leaving the Spanish giants. The may reason as to why he left Barcelona is also not clear.

More developing football stories

Chelsea and Mason Mount have made a breakthrough in contract talks as The Blues try to tie down the young English defender in London.

Erik Ten Hag has made it clear that there is no U-turn for Cristiano Ronaldo after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan that happened recently.