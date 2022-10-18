4 French players who have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or before Benzema.

Masia Wambua
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Real Madrid star beat the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski, and Sadio Mane to win the award.

Zizou and Benzema
Zizou and Benzema

Karim Benzema is the winner of the 2022 Ballon d'Or, becoming only the fifth Frenchman to do so.

Read Also

Benzema who helped the Los Blancos to win the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League(UCL) won the award at 34 years old and is the oldest winner since Stanley Matthews in 1956.

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi and Manchester United's forward Cristiano Ronaldo had won 12 of the last 13 Ballon d’Ors with Real Madrid’s Luka Modric winning as the sole outlier in 2018 but Messi was not even nominated for the 2022 award.

As fate would be the struggling United forward, Ronaldo finished 20th in this year's nomination for the award.

The Ballon d'Or, which is awarded by the French publication France Football, is one of the most prestigious individual honors in the game.

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema Pulse Live Kenya

READ: KARIM BENZEMA Real Madrid striker wins men's Ballon d'Or 2022

"This makes me really proud, all the work I did, I never gave up,".

"I had two role models in my life, Zidane and Ronaldo as well. I always had this dream in my mind that everything's possible. There was a difficult period when I wasn't in the French team but I worked hard and never gave up, kept my head down, and enjoyed playing football.

"I'm really proud of my journey here, it wasn't easy, it was difficult, for me and my family. To be here today, was the first time for me. I am just really, really happy, thanks to my teammates, with Real Madrid and the national team." Benzema said after winning the award.

1. Raymond Kopa, 1958

This French legend won the Ballon d'Or in the year 1958. He was a part of the Real Madrid team which won the European Cup in 1956-57, 1957-58, and 1958-59.

2. Michel Platini, 1983, 1984, 1985

The first player to win the Ballon d'Or on three successive occasions, Michel Platini, who was nicknamed The King, featured in 72 matches for France where he scored a total of 45 goals

3. Jean-Pierre Papin, 1991

In 1991, another French player found himself the winner of the Ballon d'Or. This time it was Jean-Pierre Papin, who was playing for Marseille when he was adjudged the winner of the award in 1991

4. Zinedine Zidane, 1998

Just like 1986 belonged to Diego Maradona it was Zinedine Zidane who ruled in 1998. Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, Zidane captained the French side to a World Cup triumph that year, netting in both goals for Les Bleus in the final.

Topics:
Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.

More from category

  • From left: Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Ballon d'Or trophy, Thibaut Courtois and Zenedine Zidane.

    A glimpse of the Ballon d'Or awards 2022 edition [Photos]

  • Zizou and Benzema

    4 French players who have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or before Benzema.

  • Karim Benzema beats Mane, De Bruyne to win 2022 Ballon d'Or

    Karim Benzema beats Mane, De Bruyne to win 2022 Ballon d'Or

Recommended articles

A glimpse of the Ballon d'Or awards 2022 edition [Photos]

A glimpse of the Ballon d'Or awards 2022 edition [Photos]

4 French players who have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or before Benzema.

4 French players who have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or before Benzema.

Karim Benzema beats Mane, De Bruyne to win 2022 Ballon d'Or

Karim Benzema beats Mane, De Bruyne to win 2022 Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid striker wins men's Ballon d'Or 2022

Real Madrid striker wins men's Ballon d'Or 2022

8 wonderkids to watch in the 2022 Qatar World Cup

8 wonderkids to watch in the 2022 Qatar World Cup

“How can you not whistle that foul? - Klopp bemoans referee decision despite Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Man City

“How can you not whistle that foul?” - Klopp bemoans referee decision despite Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Man City

Trending

From Left: Phil Foden, Vinicius Junior and Jamal Musiala
LISTICLE

8 wonderkids to watch in the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Karim Benzema beats Mane, De Bruyne to win 2022 Ballon d'Or

Karim Benzema beats Mane, De Bruyne to win 2022 Ballon d'Or

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola react after a City goal was disallowed after a VAR check on October 16, 2022.
EPL

Find out why coins were thrown at Pep Guardiola at Anfield

From left: Christopher Nkunku, Frenkie de Jong and Lautaro Martinez.
TRENDING

Why Liverpool are trailing Christopher Nkunku and other top trending football stories today

Jurgen Klopp complains about referee despite beating Man City

“How can you not whistle that foul?” - Klopp bemoans referee decision despite Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Man City

Karim Brnzema showcases the Ballon d'Or trophy moments after winning it on October 17, 2022.
KARIM BENZEMA

Real Madrid striker wins men's Ballon d'Or 2022

Zizou and Benzema

4 French players who have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or before Benzema.

Arteta speaks on Arsenal's 1-0 win against Leeds United

“We are not used to that” - Arteta reveals how power cut affected Arsenal’s performance against Leeds