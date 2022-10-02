Benzema ushers Barcelona top of La Liga, misses penalty in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Osasuna

Benzema tries to keep up with Lewandowski but misses penalty as Real Madrid are held to a 1-1 draw by Osasuna.

Benzema ushers Barcelona top of La Liga after missed penalty in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Osasuna
Benzema ushers Barcelona top of La Liga after missed penalty in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Osasuna

Real Madrid were held by Osasuna to a 1-1 draw in a La Liga fixture played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

After rivals Barcelona recorded a hard-fought victory away against Mallorca, Real Madrid needed a win to return to the top of the table.

Vinicius Jr converted a ball through to him by Austrian Player of Nigerian descent David Alaba in the 42nd minute to put Real Madrid ahead.

Carlo Ancelotti's side went to the break ahead but Osasuna equalized in the 50th minute when Kike Garcia converted a ball through to him by Unai Garcia.

Osasuna were reduced to 10 men and Real Madrid would have a chance to take the lead but Karim Benzema missed from the penalty spot.

The game would end in a draw as Real Madrid dropped their first points of the season.

Benzema has now missed three straight penalties against Sergei Herrera.
Benzema rose to the top of the trends following Real Madrid's shock result against Osasuna.

His missed penalty brings Real Madrid back to earth and fans were not impressed with his decision. Benzema just returned to the team from injury after missing several games before the international break.

The miss means Benzema has now missed three straight penalties against Sergei Herrera.

Following the result, Barcelona now moves top of the table level on points with Real Madrid but with a better goal difference.

Benzema was compared to Barcelona rival Robert Lewandowski who is top of the goal charts in Spain.

See reactions to Benzema below

