RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Bernard Tapie brought glory and scandal to French football

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Bernard Tapie was a charismatic and controversial figure

Bernard Tapie, in shirt and tie behind the trophy, poses with the Marseille players who won the 1993 European Cup Creator: BORIS HORVAT
Bernard Tapie, in shirt and tie behind the trophy, poses with the Marseille players who won the 1993 European Cup Creator: BORIS HORVAT

French businessman Bernard Tapie, who died on Sunday aged 78, was the charismatic driving force behind Marseille's victory in Europe's premier club football competition in 1993.

Recommended articles

But his trophy-laden reign as president of the club culminated in a match-fixing scandal that stained his reputation.

When Basile Boli leaped to head in the goal that beat AC Milan on a balmy night in Munich 28 years ago, French football finally had the European crown it craved.

Overcome with emotion, Tapie hugged the club's veteran Belgian coach Raymond Goethals as a team including the current France coach Didier Deschamps, German striker Rudi Voeller and Ghana star Abedi Pele celebrated.

Despite the huge injection of Qatari funds pumped into Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille remain the only French team to win what is now called the Champions League.

Marseille also won the French championship four times while Tapie was president, meaning he will forever be adored by the football-mad southern port city -- and by the players who played for him.

"RIP Bernard Tapie what a man. Legend," Chris Waddle, the English winger who had left the club a year before the European Cup win, tweeted on Sunday.

"When (Tapie) came into the changing room, we just had to win," recalled Jocelyn Angloma, who was a defender in the 1993 team.

"He had so much confidence and he transmitted it to us. He always told us we were the best." 

Yet Tapie's reign ended in shame and in the biggest scandal in the history of French football.

Just days after the glory in Munich, accusations emerged that Marseille had tried to bribe Valenciennes, their lowly northern opponents in a match before that European final, to ensure Marseille's players were given an easy ride.

The principal piece of evidence was 250,000 francs, worth roughly 55,000 euros or $64,000 today, found buried in the garden of the aunt of Valenciennes player Christophe Robert.

Then it emerged Tapie had paid a visit to the prosecutor of Valenciennes for what he called "a courtesy visit".

After a year and a half of claims, counter-claims and an investigation played out across the front pages of newspapers, Tapie was found guilty of "complicity in corruption" and given a two-year jail sentence, of which just one year was suspended.

The sentence was eventually reduced on appeal and Tapie served 165 days behind bars.

The accusations kept coming. In 1995, Marseille director Jean-Pierre Bernes admitted there had been a fund of as much as six million francs to buy off referees as well as opposition players and coaches.

On Sunday, as they digested news of his death following a long battle with cancer, Marseille supporters focused on the glory Tapie brought to the club.

"He owes everything to Marseille and Marseille owes him a lot too," Didier Bertrand, 57, a fan sitting at a cafe in the city's Vieux Port area.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Sprinter Omanyala parts ways with his Management

Sprinter Omanyala parts ways with his Management

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Police officer Caroline Kangogo found Dead at her Parent's Home

Police officer Caroline Kangogo found Dead at her Parent's Home

From Rihanna to Lil Nas X- How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala (Photos)

From Rihanna to Lil Nas X- How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala (Photos)

How Elsa Majimbo's manager created a multi-million brand without ever meeting her

How Elsa Majimbo's manager created a multi-million brand without ever meeting her

Vanessa Mdee speaks on reports of giving birth to a bouncing baby Boy [Video]

Vanessa Mdee speaks on reports of giving birth to a bouncing baby Boy [Video]

Trending

Arteta eyes more 'special' days after Arsenal sweep past Tottenham

Bukayo Saka (centre)scored Arsenal's third goal against Tottenham Creator: Ben STANSALL

Fati returns in Messi shirt to help Barcelona ease pressure on Koeman

Ansu Fati scored on his return against Levante on Sunday after 10 months out through injury Creator: LLUIS GENE

African players in Europe: Salah scores to share Golden Boot lead

Mohamed Salah (C) scores for Liverpool in a 3-3 Premier League draw at Brentford Creator: Glyn KIRK

From Taliban to Ronaldo's land, Afghan women footballers train again

Players of Afghanistan national women's youth football team attend a training session on the outskirts of Lisbon where they have found safe haven after escaping from the Taliban Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA