ADVERTISEMENT
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Best CDM in the World' - Reactions as Manchester United fans laud Casemiro following Forest win

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Red Devils fans have singled out one player for special praise following their emphatic win against Nottingham Forest.

Social Media Reactions as Man United defeat Nottingham Forest in the Premier League
Social Media Reactions as Man United defeat Nottingham Forest in the Premier League

Manchester United hosted returnees Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Tueasday night, December 27, 2022 in the Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Red Devils wasted no time in exerting dominance over the hosts creating consecutive chances in the opening 10 minutes of the contest.

Erik ten Hag’s men would soon find cause to jubilate after Christian Eriksen found Marcus Rashford who fired home for United in the 19th minute to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

United soon doubled their advantage three minutes later, with Rashford this time finding Anthony Martial who fired past Wayne Hennessy to put the Red Devils 2-0 up.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for Man United against Nottingham Forest
Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for Man United against Nottingham Forest AFP
Anthony Martial scored Manchester United's second goal
Anthony Martial scored Manchester United's second goal AFP

The visitors sought to fight back and thought they had roared back into the game after Wily Boly found the back of the net in the 44th minute.

However, their celebration was cut short after VAR ruled out after an offside was spotted in the build-up.

At the break, it was United holding a two-goal advantage as Steve Cooper’s men sought to stage a comeback against the hosts who had looked comfortable for most of the first period.

Manchester United continued from where they left off in the first period, creating chances and controlling proceedings.

Second half substitute Van de Beek came close to scoring in the 66th minute, but saw his effort saved by Wayne Hennessy.

Three minutes later, the visitors came close to responding after Brennan Johnson saw his effort saved comfortably by David de Gea.

In the 71st minute, the Red Devils came close to scoring again after Wayne Hennessy saved a dinked effort from Aaron Wan Bissaka, before Bruno Fernandes tried to catch Hennessy off his line a minute later after the visitors gave away the ball in their own area.

However, United were able to stretch their lead in the 87th minute after Casemiro found second half substitute Fred, in the box, with the Brazilian midfielder slotting home and rounding off the victory.

Fred scored Manchester United's third goal vs Nottingham Forest
Fred scored Manchester United's third goal vs Nottingham Forest AFP

In the end, it finished 3-0 in favour of Manchester United who are now fifth on the summit, leaving Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest in a lowly 19th place on the league table.

Following the emphatic victory for Manchester United, fans have singled out Casemiro on social media for special praise.

Here’s how the fans have reacted - Screenshots below:

Social Media Reactions/Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest
Social Media Reactions/Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest AFP
Social Media Reactions/Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest
Social Media Reactions/Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest AFP
Social Media Reactions/Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest
Social Media Reactions/Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest AFP
Social Media Reactions/Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest
Social Media Reactions/Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest AFP
Social Media Reactions/Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest
Social Media Reactions/Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest AFP
Social Media Reactions/Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest
Social Media Reactions/Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest AFP
Social Media Reactions/Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest
Social Media Reactions/Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest AFP
Social Media Reactions/Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest
Social Media Reactions/Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest AFP
David Ben David Ben David is a reporter and versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Pulse Picks 2022 - 10 iconic moments witnessed in football this year

    10 unbelievable match results of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

  • Liverpool turn their attention to Super Eagles star after signing Cody Gakpo

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool to move for Super Eagles star after completing Gakpo signing

  • Jeremie Boga could leave Atalanta on loan in January

    SERIE A: Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga attracts interest from Premier League clubs

Recommended articles

10 unbelievable match results of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

10 unbelievable match results of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool to move for Super Eagles star after completing Gakpo signing

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool to move for Super Eagles star after completing Gakpo signing

SERIE A: Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga attracts interest from Premier League clubs

SERIE A: Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga attracts interest from Premier League clubs

'Best CDM in the World' - Reactions as Manchester United fans laud Casemiro following Forest win

'Best CDM in the World' - Reactions as Manchester United fans laud Casemiro following Forest win

PREMIER LEAGUE: Rashford steals the show as Manchester United ease past Nottingham Forest

PREMIER LEAGUE: Rashford steals the show as Manchester United ease past Nottingham Forest

Ex-Manchester United player has contract with Ajax terminated

Ex-Manchester United player has contract with Ajax terminated

Catch up with the latest transfer updates today

Catch up with the latest transfer updates today

Basketball rules explained: Inside 16 common rules

Basketball rules explained: Inside 16 common rules

Is Lampard's future at Everton in jeopardy after boos from fans?

Is Lampard's future at Everton in jeopardy after boos from fans?

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Frenkie de Jong, Joao Felix and Cody Gakpo
UPDATE

Catch up with the latest transfer updates today

Ajax and Daley Blind have decided to end their contract six months early (NurPhoto)

Ex-Manchester United player has contract with Ajax terminated

Social Media Reactions as Man United defeat Nottingham Forest in the Premier League
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Best CDM in the World' - Reactions as Manchester United fans laud Casemiro following Forest win

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both scored to help Manchester United defeat Nottingham Forest 3-0

PREMIER LEAGUE: Rashford steals the show as Manchester United ease past Nottingham Forest

Basketball rules explained: Inside 16 common rules

Basketball rules explained: Inside 16 common rules

Manchester United fans display Glazers out banner ahead of the game Manchester United v Burnley on December 21, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Why Manchester United fans are ranting on Twitter

Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal gets in between Aaron Cresswell and Craig Dawson on December 26, 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE

EPL report- Arsenal continue their winning ways as Tottenham struggle

Jeremie Boga could leave Atalanta on loan in January

SERIE A: Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga attracts interest from Premier League clubs