BETTING

Manchester United, Bayern and other teams that most likely spoilt your ticket over the weekend

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Here are the 5 biggest betting upsets from the past weekend that cost punters good money all around the world

Biggest upsets from the weekend
Biggest upsets from the weekend

Another weekend of football has come and gone with its potential to make punters rich simply because some teams failed to do the needful.

While some punters won, the majority of the betting population has once again been conquered by the bookies and it is most likely down to the following teams.

Here are the five biggest upsets and ticket-busters from the recent weekend in no particular order.

Brentford took four out of Erik’s ten hags with a stunning 4-0 win over Manchester United that no one could have seen coming.

Fans all said the same thing as Manchester United lost emphatically to Brentford in the Premier League
Fans all said the same thing as Manchester United lost emphatically to Brentford in the Premier League Pulse Sports

Punters knew Manchester United were bad but not this bad…4-0 down after 35 minutes to a team that had never beaten them since the 1930s, Brentford beat the Red Devils into repentance.

A simple win or draw for Manchester United was at 1.35 odds on Bet9ja, a single goal for the Red Devils was worth 1.25 odds and it still failed.

Manchester United fans on Saturday after 35 minutes away at Brentford
Manchester United fans on Saturday after 35 minutes away at Brentford Zikoko Memes

RB Leipzig were valued at 1.45 odds to win at home to Cologne and looked on course to do so when they took a 2-1 lead in the second half despite being a man down.

Timo Werner scored on his second RB Leipzig debut
Timo Werner scored on his second RB Leipzig debut Imago

However, village people extended their reach to Germany and caused Josko Gvardiol to score a late own goal to end the game 2-2 and cause simultaneous groaning among punters from Leipzig to Lagos.

Comrade thought his RB Leipzig straight win was about to enter until the ticket crashed
Comrade thought his RB Leipzig straight win was about to enter until the ticket crashed Zikoko Memes

You know when main your tickets spoilt during the day and you try to recover whatever you can with late games? Well, it turns out bad luck was working a 24-hour shift on Saturday.

Feyenoord goalless draw at home? Gotta be a spiritual problem
Feyenoord goalless draw at home? Gotta be a spiritual problem Zikoko Memes

Feyenoord were valued at 1.36 odds to win at home in Saturday’s Eredivisie late kickoff but they failed to find a way past Heerenveen in a disappointing goalless draw… ordinary over 1.5 goals sef at 1.12 odds on Bet9ja no enter.

Only betting can take a Nigerian to Singapore on a Sunday morning but Albirex Nigata clearly failed in the instruction to keep the Sabbath holy.

Betting on Sunday morning be like
Betting on Sunday morning be like Pulse Sports

The league leaders in the Singapore first division were valued at 1.20 odds for a routine home win but fell behind and even needed a 95th-minute goal to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Bayern Munich were valued at 1.28 odds for a simple over 2.5 goals which has been the case in the previous five meetings between these teams but the VAR at the Allianz Arena on Sunday said “not today”.

VAR denied Sadio Mane two goals and cut tickets around the world from Bavaria to Badagry
VAR denied Sadio Mane two goals and cut tickets around the world from Bavaria to Badagry Imago

Bayern scored two goals in the first half but that last goal to complete the outcome never materialised despite Sadio Mane scoring twice but VAR ruled both goals offside.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Biggest upsets from the weekend

    Manchester United, Bayern and other teams that most likely spoilt your ticket over the weekend

  • Chelsea are interested in Anthony Gordon's services this summer according to multiple reports

    Report: Everton reject Chelsea's £40million bid for attacker

  • Social media reactions to Real Madrid's win against Almeria in La Liga on Sunday

    Reactions as fans praise Eden Hazard after Madrid's comeback win

Recommended articles

Manchester United, Bayern and other teams that most likely spoilt your ticket over the weekend

Manchester United, Bayern and other teams that most likely spoilt your ticket over the weekend

Report: Everton reject Chelsea's £40million bid for attacker

Report: Everton reject Chelsea's £40million bid for attacker

Lionesses fail to book a spot in 2023 sevens series

Lionesses fail to book a spot in 2023 sevens series

Reactions as fans praise Eden Hazard after Madrid's comeback win

Reactions as fans praise Eden Hazard after Madrid's comeback win

Antonio Conte accuses Thomas Tuchel of being aggressive after touchline spat

Antonio Conte accuses Thomas Tuchel of being aggressive after touchline spat

Everybody knows what is going on - Thomas Tuchel on referee Anthony Taylor after Tottenham match

Everybody knows what is going on - Thomas Tuchel on referee Anthony Taylor after Tottenham match

Trending

Reactions to Anthony Taylor, Harry Kane, Tuchel and Conte in draw at Stamford Bridge

Reactions as Harry Kane steals Chelsea's Joy with late goal for Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel took exception to the decisions made by referee Anthony Taylor in the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur game (IMAGO/PA Images)

Everybody knows what is going on - Thomas Tuchel on referee Anthony Taylor after Tottenham match

Reactions as Sadio Mane shines in Bayern Munich's 2-0 win against Wolfsburg

Reactions as Sadio Mane shines in Bayern Munich's 2-0 win against Wolfsburg

Conte and Tuchel clash at full-time in the London derby

Antonio Conte accuses Thomas Tuchel of being aggressive after touchline spat

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte had to be separated at full-time as Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenhma Hotspur on Sunday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Watch: Tuchel-Conte squabble headlines 'thrilling' London derby as Chelsea, Spurs draw

Xavi backs Lewandowski to start scoring soon
LA LIGA

'It's a matter of time' - Xavi backs Lewandowski to start scoring soon

Social media reactions to Real Madrid's win against Almeria in La Liga on Sunday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as fans praise Eden Hazard after Madrid's comeback win

[FILE] Russia's Kristina Seredina (R) fends off a tackle by Kenya's Sinaida Omondi during the women's pool A rugby sevens match between Russia and Kenya during the 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 29, 2021. (Photo by GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)
RUGBY

Lionesses fail to book a spot in 2023 sevens series