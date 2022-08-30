BETAMARKET

Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Bet9ja offers odds on all 10 Premier League match week 5 games this midweek

Premier League betting tips
Premier League betting tips

English Premier League action continues this midweek with 10 games spread across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday offering punters ample opportunities to stake and win.

InRead recommended articles {inRead B auto-updated}

Here are the most viable options backed with odds culled from Bet9ja to stake on and give punters the best chance of winning big.

Chelsea to win away at Southampton is perhaps the most likely option from the four games on Tuesday night, available on Bet9ja at 1.68 odds.

Over 2.5 goals in that game is valued at 1.70 odds while a simple over 1.5 goals option is available at 1.21 odds on Bet9ja.

Chelsea will play away at Southampton on Tuesday
Chelsea will play away at Southampton on Tuesday Imago

Fulham will host Brighton and the best bet is over 1.5 goals at 1.30 odds and the same applies to Crystal Palace v Brentford which is valued at 1.32 odds for over 1.5 goals.

The only other game on Tuesday night is at Elland Road where Leeds United are valued at 2.14 odds for a likely win at home to Everton or a simple home double chance at 1.31 odds on Bet9ja.

Arsenal are valued at 1.48 odds to win at home to Aston Villa in what is one of the bankers of the match week.

Arsenal are the form team of the Premier League so far
Arsenal are the form team of the Premier League so far Pulse Nigeria

Manchester City are at a measly 1.08 odds for a pretty much guaranteed home win against newly-promoted Nottingham Forest but there are other ways to boost the odds in your favour.

Manchester City home win to nil at 1.69 odds on Bet9ja while they are also valued at 1.63 odds to win both halves.

Manchester City recorded a 4-2 comeback win against Crystal Palace on Saturday
Manchester City recorded a 4-2 comeback win against Crystal Palace on Saturday Manchester City

Wolves to win away at Bournemouth is available at 2.20 odds which is plausible as Bournemouth are currently without a coach but the faint-hearted are welcome to try a double chance on Wolves at 1.29 odds.

West Ham play hosts to Tottenham in a London derby which favours the in-form away team at 2.06 odds to win but both teams to score at 1.61 odds on Bet9ja.

Topics:
Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Scott Parker is the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season

    Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth after just 4 games but is surprisingly not the fastest winner of the Premier League sack race

  • Premier League betting tips

    Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games

  • FPL Gameweek 5

    5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline

Recommended articles

Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth after just 4 games but is surprisingly not the fastest winner of the Premier League sack race

Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth after just 4 games but is surprisingly not the fastest winner of the Premier League sack race

Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games

Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games

5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline

5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline

Jollof duo Ghana & Nigeria join forces as Cremonese unveil Afena-Gyan

Jollof duo Ghana & Nigeria join forces as Cremonese unveil Afena-Gyan

How Paul Pogba paid €100,000 ransom to blackmailers amid alleged €13m threat

How Paul Pogba paid €100,000 ransom to blackmailers amid alleged €13m threat

Cavani joins Valencia after being clubless for a while

Cavani joins Valencia after being clubless for a while

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Aubameyang was visited by thieves and beaten in his Barcelona house.

Thieves beat Barcelona star Aubameyang in his house

The late Kenyan cyclist Suleiman Kangangi
Cycling

Cycling world reacts to death of Kenyan in USA

Conor Gallagher could return to Crystal Palace this summer
TRANSFERS

Crystal Palace launch £27m bid for former loan star after double stinkers for Chelsea

Kenya national rugby union team 's players (Shujaa) react after winning the Safari Sevens men's final match between Kenya and Germany, at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, on October 31, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
RUGBY

Shujaa finishes sevens season in 12th position

Bayern Munich broke the hearts of punters around the world
BETTING

Bayern Munich and other ticket-busters this weekend (Saturday)

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 3: Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya jumps in preparation for the Men's 100m - Semi-Final 2 during the Athletics competition at Alexander Stadium during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 3, 2022, in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
ATHLETICS

Omanyala ready to conquer Switzerland, Germany as season ends

FPL Gameweek 5
FPL

5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline