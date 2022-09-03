BETAMARKET

How to cashout from the English Championship this weekend

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

How Bet9ja odds from the English second division can make you rich this weekend

English Championship offers opportunities for profitable betting
English Championship offers opportunities for profitable betting

The eighth round of games in the English Championship are already underway and with it comes fresh opportunities for punters to make money from the juicy odds on Bet9ja.

Read Also

So whether you're playing physically in a Bet9ja shop or just bet online, these are the best odds to bet on from selected games in the English Championship this weekend with our free super tips.

The home team is valued here at 1.27 odds on Bet9ja for a simple win or draw which is good because Blackburn are quite solid at home but another viable option is over 1.5 goals at 1.28 odds.

Norwich have been valued at 1.78 odds to win at home in this game in what is probably the most value for money in the league this weekend.

Norwich City are back in the Championship
Norwich City are back in the Championship AFP

The home team is currently third on the table with four wins so far in stark contrast to their opponents who sit comfortably bottom with only one point, it's a wonder Norwich's odds are so high in the first place because this looks like a sure straight win for them.

The game between Swansea and QPR could potentially produce a lot of goals, both teams to score at 1.73 odds on Bet9ja or the simple over 1.5 goals option at 1.28 odds are the best options to stake on here.

Leon Balogun joins QPR
Leon Balogun joins QPR QPR

Millwall have a good home form in the league so far and have also only ever lost one home game to Cardiff in their history which makes a home win at 2.14 odds or a home double chance at 1.23 odds the best betting options.

Bet on goals in this one with both teams to score valued by Bet9ja at a healthy 1.89 odds and over 1.5 goals available at 1.31 odds for the taking.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Belgian Pro League sure betting tips

    Sure Belgian League betting tips and predictions

  • English Championship offers opportunities for profitable betting

    How to cashout from the English Championship this weekend

  • When Cristiano Ronaldo last played in the Europa League, these 10 players were not alive

    10 famous footballers who were not alive the last time Cristiano Ronaldo played in the Europa League

Recommended articles

Sure Belgian League betting tips and predictions

Sure Belgian League betting tips and predictions

How to cashout from the English Championship this weekend

How to cashout from the English Championship this weekend

10 famous footballers who were not alive the last time Cristiano Ronaldo played in the Europa League

10 famous footballers who were not alive the last time Cristiano Ronaldo played in the Europa League

Former Barcelona Presidents facing 8-year jail term over 'fraud' in Neymar transfer

Former Barcelona Presidents facing 8-year jail term over 'fraud' in Neymar transfer

La Liga Weekend Preview: Tips, Predictions, Odds

La Liga Weekend Preview: Tips, Predictions, Odds

From Arsenal to Wolves: All of Premier League's summer 2022 completed deals

From Arsenal to Wolves: All of Premier League's summer 2022 completed deals

Trending

Pulse Sports Transfer Deadline Day Live
LIVE BLOG

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join Chelsea

Aubameyang is the 6th player to swap Arsenal for Chelsea but who were the other 5 and how did they fare?

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoining Manchester United was a mistake
COMMENT

One year ago, Cristiano Ronaldo made the biggest mistake of his career - rejoining Manchester United

Chelsea completes signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
TRANSFERS

Official: Chelsea announce 'the return of Aubameyang' as Barcelona man beats deadline

Idrissa Gueye during PSG's Japan Tour match with Kawasaki Frontale at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on July 20, 2022.
TRANSFER

Former Everton midfielder set for Premier League comeback

Arthur Melo will join Liverpool on loan this season
TRANSFERS

Liverpool closing in on loan deal for Juventus midfield flop in last-minute swoop

Manchester City have officially confirmed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund
OFFICIAL

Manchester City announce Manuel Akanji signing

Aubameyang receives Didier Drogba's blessing to shine at Chelsea
PREMIER LEAGUE

Aubameyang receives Didier Drogba's blessing to shine at Chelsea