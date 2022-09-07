BETTING

Osimhen to score, Tottenham to win and other sure bets to stake on in the UEFA Champions League today

Tunde Young
Bet9ja offers juicy odds on the eight 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage games today

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season is in full swing with eight interesting group stage matches to stake on and potentially win big.

Here are the best tips and predictions for each of the eight games on Wednesday night with odds culled from Bet9ja to stake on.

Eintracht Frankfurt will host Sporting Lisbon in a close encounter that is expected to produce a lot of goals which is where punters should focus on.

Eintracht Frankfurt are in the UEFA Champions League after winning the Europa League last season
Eintracht Frankfurt are in the UEFA Champions League after winning the Europa League last season Pulse Nigeria

Over 2.5 goals on Bet9ja is available at 1.70 odds and both teams to score at 1.61 odds in the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

Ajax are valued at 1.46 odds to win at home to Rangers but over 2.5 goals at 1.53 odds may well be the best option to select on Bet9ja.

Calvin Bassey will make his Champions League debut for Ajax against his former club Rangers
Calvin Bassey will make his Champions League debut for Ajax against his former club Rangers Pulse Nigeria

Club Brugge may well beat Leverkusen at 3.30 odds on Bet9ja which would be a massive coup but a bet on goals is safer and more viable.

Leverkusen will visit Club Brugge on Wednesday
Leverkusen will visit Club Brugge on Wednesday AFP

Over 2.5 goals at 1.50 odds on Bet9ja or both teams to score at 1.44 odds are the best options to bet on.

Atletico Madrid are valued at 1.97 odds on Bet9ja to win at home to Porto but 1.21 odds for a double chance is a safer option.

Atletico Madrid will host Porto
Atletico Madrid will host Porto Twitter

Barcelona to win at home to Victoria Plzen is at 1.09 odds which means punters have to improvise to get real value out of this game.

Robert Lewandowski will lead Barcelona in the Champions League this season
Robert Lewandowski will lead Barcelona in the Champions League this season pulse senegal

Home team to win both halves is at 1.66 odds, home team to score in both halves is at 1.40 odds or home team to win to nil at 1.62 odds on Bet9ja are the best ways to maximise your options.

Bayern Munich to beat Inter at San Siro is available at 1.84 odds but over 2.5 goals at 1.46 odds and both teams to score at 1.42 odds are more viable options.

Sadio Mane is the new main man for Bayern Munich
Sadio Mane is the new main man for Bayern Munich Pulse Nigeria

Tottenham will be looking to mark their return to the UEFA Champions League with a win against Marseille with the home team valued at 1.54 odds for a win on Bet9ja, one of the bankers of the matchday.

Tottenham are expected to win at home to Marseille
Tottenham are expected to win at home to Marseille Pulse Nigeria

Goals are the order of the day in Naples as Napoli host Liverpool and over 2.5 goals at 1.62 odds and 1.54 odds for both teams to score.

Victor Osimhen has scored 2 goals in 2 starts.
Victor Osimhen has scored 2 goals in 2 starts. Pulse Nigeria

The bet of the day for this game is to stake on Victor Osimhen to score for Napoli at any time against Liverpool is available at a whopping 3.20 odds.

