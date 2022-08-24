BetAfriQ launches the "90 days of fortune" campaign ahead of World Cup

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The World Cup will take place in Qatar

Kenya’s fastest growing betting and sports entertainment company BETAFRIQ has launched a lucrative world cup promo dubbed ‘90 days of fortune’, set to see fans win crazy cash prizes through simple Trivia questions.

Arguably the world’s Greatest of All Time footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will be making their fifth and probably final World cup appearances in Qatar come November. Interestingly none of them has been lucky enough to win this most coveted global football tournament.

Looking at National team squads Belgium has for some time had a ‘Golden Generation’ that has not won any major European accolade.

With Arsenal legend Thierry Henry on Belgium’s technical bench, the ‘Red Devils’ will once again give it their best shot in Qatar.

BetAfriQ launches 90 days of fortune campaign ahead of World Cup
BetAfriQ launches "90 days of fortune" campaign ahead of World Cup Pulse Live Kenya

Belgium were the 2018 World Cup favorites, shockingly France put their run to a halt through Samwel Umtiti’s lone goal of the game that propelled ‘Les Blues’ to the finals.

Just as the Qatar world cup stakes are this high, so are the chances of winning big cash prizes with BETAFRIQ.

The bookie has presented the local man with unbelievable winning opportunities by simply correctly answering world cup questions across all their social media platforms.

To participate fanatics are required to deposit and place a cash bet of at least Sh49/=. Take a screenshot of the betting slip or significantly the BET ID and post both the screenshot and the flash trivia answer on the comment section of the particular question of the day.

DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 31: The FIFA World Cup Trophy is pictured on display during the 72nd FIFA Congress at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on March 31, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 31: The FIFA World Cup Trophy is pictured on display during the 72nd FIFA Congress at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on March 31, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Getty Images

To make it even better, there will three lucky winners on a daily basis who will be chosen randomly across all the BETAFRIQ social media platforms. This daily flash trivia closes at 10pm.

The withdrawable bounty will be deposited straight into punters betting accounts.

BETAFRIQ account holders are good to go, for new fans here are the quick steps of joining Kenya’s trusted and most reliable betting site BETAFRIQ.

  • Go to BETAFRIQ's website to register online.
  • Tap on the register button at the top of the page
  • Enter your phone number
  • Enter and confirm your password
  • Click to get a registration code
  • Enter the code sent to your phone to complete the process.

The bookie has an SMS registration option.

(SMS the word “JOIN” to 23511) You will receive an SMS confirming that you are registered and ready to bet.

People are already winning, don’t be left out on this “90 days of fortune” ‘Siku iishe ukiwa Champee’ (the day will end with you being a winner).

More from category

  • James Milner took Virgil Van Dijk to task for his defending during Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United

    Virgil Van Dijk would be great in any era, don't let Man Utd error fool you

  • BetAfriQ launches 90 days of fortune campaign ahead of World Cup

    BetAfriQ launches "90 days of fortune" campaign ahead of World Cup

  • Alexander Isak

    'Oil money' Newcastle agree deal that would be Premier League's third most expensive

Recommended articles

Virgil Van Dijk would be great in any era, don't let Man Utd error fool you

Virgil Van Dijk would be great in any era, don't let Man Utd error fool you

BetAfriQ launches 90 days of fortune campaign ahead of World Cup

BetAfriQ launches "90 days of fortune" campaign ahead of World Cup

'Oil money' Newcastle agree deal that would be Premier League's third most expensive

'Oil money' Newcastle agree deal that would be Premier League's third most expensive

Preview: 3 reasons why PSV vs Rangers is a MUST-WATCH for you tonight

Preview: 3 reasons why PSV vs Rangers is a MUST-WATCH for you tonight

Lille banish Guinean striker to reserve team, fine him N32 million after clubbing on night before PSG 7-1 battering

Lille banish Guinean striker to reserve team, fine him N32 million after clubbing on night before PSG 7-1 battering

'I'm proud of you' - Lewis Hamilton tells Anthony Joshua after consecutive defeats

'I'm proud of you' - Lewis Hamilton tells Anthony Joshua after consecutive defeats

Trending

UEFA Champions League trophy
UCL

Barcelona vs Man City? Chelsea to clash with Real Madrid again? [See the UCL pots]

Cristiano Ronaldo
PREMIER LEAGUE

Cristiano Ronaldo set to land in court over incident with 14-year-old boy

AC Milan Third Kit 2022/23 season
SERIE A

AC Milan and PUMA unveil third kit of the 2022/23 season

Mohamed Bayo has been relegated to Lille's reserve team
LIGUE 1

Lille banish Guinean striker to reserve team, fine him N32 million after clubbing on night before PSG 7-1 battering

Anthony Joshua has been sent words of encouragement by Lewis Hamilton

'I'm proud of you' - Lewis Hamilton tells Anthony Joshua after consecutive defeats

Social media reactions to Naby Keita's injury woes for Liverpool
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Mixed Reactions as Liverpool fans can't understand Naby Keita's injury woes amid exit claims

Jurgen Klopp was extremely disappointed with Liverpool's loss on Monday night
PREMIER LEAGUE

Jurgen Klopp makes damning submission following Liverpool defeat

Benfica, Maccabi Haifa and Viktoria Plzen are the latest qualifiers for the Champions League group stages.
UCL

Playoff Review: Eagles of Benfica destory Kyiv, Maccabi & Viktoria qualify