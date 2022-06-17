PSG to sign Mourinho and other creative bets to stake on BetKing this off-season

But are you aware that you can bet on your favourite teams and recapture the excitement even as the off-season is in full flow?

BetKing's Special offers allow you to creatively bet on different scenarios including transfer rumours, the next Ballon d'Or winner or even the performance of big-name new signings.

Here are some of the most eye-catching options with juicy odds to put your money on.

PSG's next coach

BetKing offers six juicy odds under Manager's Specials for you to predict who will be the next permanent manager of French giants, Paris Saint Germain.

Christopher Galtier who is the media favourite is valued at 1.25 odds and Zinedine Zidane whose name has been mentioned recently is at 3.75 odds to become the next manager of PSG.

Jose Mourinho is valued at a whopping 26.00 odds to get the job, the same as Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardo who is currently in charge of River Plate.

Current Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is at 31.00 odds to land the gig while fellow Italian Roberto Mancini has the highest odds at 34.00 to become the next PSG head coach.

Ballon d'Or winner

Bets are open for the next Ballon d'Or winner on BetKing's players' specials and Karim Benzema leads the way as a consensus favourite at a lowly 1.05 odds to be crowned the best player in the world.

Sadio Mane is the next favourite at 13.00 odds while Kevin DeBruyne and Robert Lewandowski follow closely at 17.00 odds each.

Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are all valued at 21.00 odds while Cristiano Ronaldo is at 26.00 odds to win the award for the sixth time.

Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez Specials

There are a series of options to bet on involving the two marquee Premier League signings, Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Liverpool's Darwin Nunez.

Haaland is at 4.50 odds to finish the 2022/23 season as the Premier League's top scorer while Nunez is at 13.00 odds for the same outcome.

The odds for Nunez to score more Premier League goals than Haaland next season are more reasonable at 2.75 odds and more realistically 2.00 odds for him to score more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo.