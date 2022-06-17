BETAMARKET

PSG to sign Mourinho and other creative bets to stake on BetKing this off-season

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Mainstream football may be over for now but there's always an opportunity to make money from the beautiful game with BetKing Specials.

Jose Mourinho is odds on to become the next PSG manager
Jose Mourinho is odds on to become the next PSG manager

Mainstream club football ended weeks ago and fans of the beautiful game have had to make do with international football and clubs from obscure leagues.

Recommended articles

But are you aware that you can bet on your favourite teams and recapture the excitement even as the off-season is in full flow?

BetKing's Special offers allow you to creatively bet on different scenarios including transfer rumours, the next Ballon d'Or winner or even the performance of big-name new signings.

Here are some of the most eye-catching options with juicy odds to put your money on.

5 types of people you only see in betting shops

Football Betting Diaries: All you need to know about 'combos'

Football Betting Diaries: All you need to know about the ‘Handicap’

BetKing offers six juicy odds under Manager's Specials for you to predict who will be the next permanent manager of French giants, Paris Saint Germain.

BetKing offers odds on the next PSG manager
BetKing offers odds on the next PSG manager Pulse Nigeria

Christopher Galtier who is the media favourite is valued at 1.25 odds and Zinedine Zidane whose name has been mentioned recently is at 3.75 odds to become the next manager of PSG.

Jose Mourinho is valued at a whopping 26.00 odds to get the job, the same as Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardo who is currently in charge of River Plate.

Jose Mourinho could be the next PSG manager
Jose Mourinho could be the next PSG manager Imago

Current Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is at 31.00 odds to land the gig while fellow Italian Roberto Mancini has the highest odds at 34.00 to become the next PSG head coach.

Bets are open for the next Ballon d'Or winner on BetKing's players' specials and Karim Benzema leads the way as a consensus favourite at a lowly 1.05 odds to be crowned the best player in the world.

Benzema, Prix Onze d'Or 2022
Benzema, Prix Onze d'Or 2022 pulse senegal

Sadio Mane is the next favourite at 13.00 odds while Kevin DeBruyne and Robert Lewandowski follow closely at 17.00 odds each.

Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are all valued at 21.00 odds while Cristiano Ronaldo is at 26.00 odds to win the award for the sixth time.

There are a series of options to bet on involving the two marquee Premier League signings, Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Liverpool's Darwin Nunez.

Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez have recently completed big moves to the Premier League
Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez have recently completed big moves to the Premier League Pulse Nigeria

Haaland is at 4.50 odds to finish the 2022/23 season as the Premier League's top scorer while Nunez is at 13.00 odds for the same outcome.

The odds for Nunez to score more Premier League goals than Haaland next season are more reasonable at 2.75 odds and more realistically 2.00 odds for him to score more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo.

But perhaps more interestingly, Erling Haaland to score 33 or more Premier League goals next season has been set at 15.00 odds, a strong possibility considering his goal-hungry nature and Manchester City's ability to create chances at will.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • empty

    '80 Superbowls, 80 finals' - Quotes as FIFA reveals cities for historic 2026 48-team fiesta

  • Jose Mourinho is odds on to become the next PSG manager

    PSG to sign Mourinho and other creative bets to stake on BetKing this off-season

  • FIFA announce 2026 World Cup cities

    FIFA unveils 16 cities for Canada-Mexico-USA 2026 hosted World Cup

Recommended articles

'80 Superbowls, 80 finals' - Quotes as FIFA reveals cities for historic 2026 48-team fiesta

'80 Superbowls, 80 finals' - Quotes as FIFA reveals cities for historic 2026 48-team fiesta

Steph Curry not LeBron James will define the modern era of basketball

Steph Curry not LeBron James will define the modern era of basketball

PSG to sign Mourinho and other creative bets to stake on BetKing this off-season

PSG to sign Mourinho and other creative bets to stake on BetKing this off-season

The week of Safari is the highlight of the year - Gus Greensmith

The week of Safari is the highlight of the year - Gus Greensmith

Steph Curry wins 1st Finals MVP award as Warriors crowned champions against the Celtics in Game 6

Steph Curry wins 1st Finals MVP award as Warriors crowned champions against the Celtics in Game 6

FIFA unveils 16 cities for Canada-Mexico-USA 2026 hosted World Cup

FIFA unveils 16 cities for Canada-Mexico-USA 2026 hosted World Cup

Trending

PREMIER LEAGUE

Which of England’s top six clubs have the worst start to the 2022/23 season?

Premier League's top six all have tough matches to start the 2022/23 season
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Why do we play home 1st against City' - Liverpool fans unhappy with Premier League schedule

Liverpool fans unhappy with Premier League schedule

Sadio Mane to build new pitch in Senegal after playing in mud with El Hadji Diouf

Sadio Mane made a return to “where it all began, his hometown of Bambali, Senegal, to take part in a community football match alongside El Hadji Diouf.
SCOOP

Barcelona star Memphis Depay shows off traditional dance moves in Ghana [Video]

Barcelona star Memphis Depay shows off traditional dance in Ghana
SCOOP

Burberry signs Tottenham’s Son Heung-min as brand ambassador [Photos]

Burberry signs Tottenham’s Son Heung-min as brand ambassador
SAFARI RALLY

Safari Rally organisers issue critical warning to fans

JUNE 24: Ott Tanak of Estonia and Martin Jarveoja of Estonia compete with their Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC during Day One of the FIA World Rally Championship Kenya on June 24, 2021 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)
COMMENT

Forget Haaland, Cucurella and Phillips will be the most important signings for Manchester City

Erling Haaland is a great signing but Marc Cucurella and Kalvin Phillips would be the real coup
UNITED 2026

FIFA unveils 16 cities for Canada-Mexico-USA 2026 hosted World Cup

FIFA announce 2026 World Cup cities